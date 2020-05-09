North Carolina residents will no longer face attendance limits on worship services or wedding ceremonies — provided the events are held outdoors.
Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper's easing of COVID-19 restrictions went into effect Friday at 5 p.m., and one of its provisions addresses worship services and weddings.
While most mass gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned in North Carolina under Phase One of Cooper's plan, religious services are exempted if they're held outdoors. Church worship services and weddings can continue to be held indoors if only 10 or few people, practicing social distancing, are in attendance. Church officials can also stay within the social distancing rules by holding services in multiple rooms.
The reason for the difference, according to health officials, is that there is evidence stationary activities — such as church worship services or wedding ceremonies — occurring indoors increase the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.
There is an exception for churches, however, where it's impossible to hold an outdoor service, an online service, or a series of indoor services of 10 or fewer people. The 10-person limit on indoor worship services would not apply in those cases, according to local emergency management officials. While indoors, participants at those services would still have to adhere to social distancing measures.
While there is no attendance limit on outdoor worship or wedding services, attendees are still required under Cooper's order to practice social distancing as much as possible.
At a church service, for example, families from the same household are urged to maintain at least 6 feet apart from other families or individuals. Also, the facility cannot be an outdoor facility with walls.
Outdoor services are allowed without social distancing restrictions if participants remain in their cars.
Funeral services, meanwhile, may be held indoors as long as no more than 50 people, also practicing social distancing, attend.
Local authorities are encouraged to address any apparent violations of the Phase One order with warnings and education.