Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 33 AND 36 DEGREES. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, JAMES CITY COUNTY, AND CHESAPEAKE. IN NORTH CAROLINA, PASQUOTANK, CAMDEN, CHOWAN AND PERQUIMANS COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&