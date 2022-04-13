There will be no march on city or state-maintained roadways on the first anniversary of the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
After earlier denying a parade permit requested by local NAACP President Keith Rivers for a “Journey to Justice” march on April 21, city officials offered the organization two different options to have an event next Thursday.
But interim City Manager Richard Hicks said the NAACP rejected both options in a meeting between city officials and members of the organization last week.
“They were not interested in those options,” Hicks said. “I think they have canceled their plans and will look for something in the future. But you need to speak to Mr. Rivers about that because I don’t want to speak for him.”
A phone call and text messages sent to Rivers by The Daily Advance were not returned.
Brown was shot and killed by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21, 2021, as they attempted to serve warrants at Brown’s residence.
The parade permit requested by Rivers was denied by city officials on March 7. Former interim City Manager Ralph Clark denied the NAACP’s permit based on concerns that the parade would block traffic and create safety hazards. Police Chief Larry James and Fire Chief Chris Carver supported denying the permit.
After denial of the permit, city officials on April 1 requested a meeting with the local NAACP chapter to discuss different options.
That meeting took place last week with Hicks, James, Carver, Rivers and several other NAACP representatives in attendance.
In an email sent to Rivers asking for the meeting, the city offered two different options to the NAACP for an event on April 21, the one-year anniversary of Brown’s death.
One would allow the NAACP to host an event at Waterfront Park. The second would have been to allow the NAACP to host an event at Enfield Park which would also include a march on city streets to 421 Perry Street, which is where Brown lived and was shot to death by deputies, and then back to the park.
Hicks called the meeting very cordial and said that future discussions would take place.
“I think everybody recognized that each side, and especially the city, could have done a better job on this permit,” Hicks said. “If they do submit something in the future, I told them we would want to sit down with them face-to-face. If we had issues, we could talk them out before something was signed off saying, ‘you can’t do that.’’’
The NAACP originally had requested a route that included both state-maintained roads and city streets.
Hicks replaced Clark on March 2 and in a March 24 memo to city leaders said that he believes the city can’t issue a permit on its own for a march on state-maintained roadways. Any such permit must also gain approval of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
A policy statement on the NCDOT website states that non-governmental entities must submit an application for a parade or other similar events that are going to block a roadway, lane or shoulder to the NCDOT division engineer for their approval at least 60 days prior to the event.
The policy also stipulates that non-governmental entities provide $1 million in liability coverage and seek approval from local governments as well as from local law enforcement.
If the NAACP or any other non-governmental entities want to submit a application they must first start the application process by seeking approval from the city, according to NCDOT Division 1 Communications Officer Tim Hass. He said NCDOT does not provide traffic control; that must be performed by local law enforcement.
“But it is the requesting entity’s responsibility to complete our special events form,” Hass said. “We ensure the event has insurance covering participants and that NCDOT has no work taking place that will conflict with the event or event route. Typically, the city will not approve the event until we have had a chance to review (it).”
Hass said that Elizabeth City State University always requests NCDOT permission for its annual Homecoming Parade.
“ECSU has always come to NCDOT concerning the parade with the proper forms and documentation,” Hass said.
Hass said the city has usually informed NCDOT of its annual Christmas Parade but did not do so last year.
The rules are a little different for events sponsored by a municipality. If they request to close a state-maintained roadway it must adopt it as an ordinance declaring the event. The municipality would then provide a copy of the ordinance to NCDOT to make sure there are no work conflicts with the event.