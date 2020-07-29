CAMDEN — If nothing changes between today and Friday at noon, Camden County voters will have an easy choice for school board this November.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only the two incumbents seeking re-election had filed to run for the two open seats on the five-member board in the November election.
Board Chairman Christian Overton and board member Kevin Heath filed for new four-year terms on the first day of the filing period several weeks ago. Overton, who has served on the school board since 2008, is seeking election to a fourth term. Heath was first elected to the board in 2016 and is seeking a second four-year term.
Chris Wilson, a former board member who did not seek reelection in 2018, said he does not plan to run this year. He also said he has not heard of anyone else planning to run this year.
Current members of the Camden school board not up for re-election this fall said they, too, had not heard of anyone else interested in the two seats.
Sissy Aydlett noted that the difficult decisions the school board has to make right now because of COVID-19 restrictions could make serving on the board less appealing right now.
“Would you want to be on the school board right now?” Aydlett asked rhetorically.
Last week, the Camden Board of Education agreed to a plan to start the school year with remote-only instruction for the first nine weeks. The only exception is Grandy Primary, which will switch to a hybrid of in-person and remote learning around Sept. 8.