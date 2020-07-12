While there doesn’t appear to be a consensus for moving the Confederate monument from the Pasquotank Courthouse square, there also doesn’t appear to be one for keeping it there.
Of the seven members of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners interviewed in recent weeks, only one — Chairman Jeff Dixon — strongly expressed the view the monument should stay where it’s been for the past 109 years.
Two other commissioners — Cecil Perry and Charles Jordan — said they either support or, in the case of Jordan, are “leaning toward” having the monument moved from the courthouse property.
Three others — Lloyd Griffin, Sean Lavin and Barry Overman — said they want to hear what constituents have to say about the monument’s location before making a final decision. They also want to hear what county officials have to say about whether the monument should and can be moved.
Overman went further, however, saying he’d be open to moving the monument if he’s convinced it can help address racial division and start a broader conversation about bettering the community.
One other commissioner, Frankie Meads, said he, too, could be open to moving the monument — but only if the NAACP or some other organization stepped forward and agreed to pay the cost of moving it. Meads also wants the monument relocated to some other place of prominence in the city — the waterfront, for example.
The board’s current stance on the 31-foot monument appears different — at least publicly — from just three years ago, when a motion offered by Perry to move it failed by a 4-3 vote.
In that vote, Griffin and Meads joined Dixon and then-Commissioner Joe Winslow in voting against the monument’s relocation. Jordan, Lavin and Overman joined the board after the 2017 vote.
The apparent shift in the board’s thinking about the monument has at least one of its opponents optimistic there may be at least four votes now for moving it.
“Yes, I’m optimistic,” Perry said when interviewed recently. “I think there are four people that will see what this represents and who have enough respect for African-American citizens to know that it (the monument) doesn’t represent the people of Pasquotank County any longer. That it needs to be moved.”
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the monument’s future on Monday at 6 p.m. Unlike recent meetings closed to in-person public participation because of COVID-19 restrictions, the public will be able to attend Monday’s meeting in Courtroom A of the courthouse. Attendees will be required to wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
County officials are expected to discuss whether the monument, erected by the now-defunct D.H. Hill Chapter of the United Daughters of Confederacy in 1911, poses a “threat to public safety” in its current location.
Under a 2015 state law, “objects of remembrance” like Confederate statues cannot be removed from public property without state approval. The bill does include several exceptions, however, including one allowing local officials to order removal without state approval if the object of remembrance “poses a threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
The recent slayings of George Floyd and other African Americans while in police custody have sparked nationwide protests, some of which have targeted Confederate monuments as symbols of white supremacy. Because the protests have involved efforts to forcibly pull down the monuments, public officials increasingly have expressed concern that they pose a risk to public safety.
A number of cities and counties in North Carolina have already removed Confederate monuments and statues from courthouses and other areas of prominence, citing the law’s public safety exemption.
While there have been no similar protests of the Confederate monument in Elizabeth City, there have been several peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s death. One, held in conjunction with the Juneteenth celebration last month, prompted county officials to erect a temporary safety fence around the monument.
Officials said they did so after learning a counter protest to the Black Lives Matter demonstration was being planned. The counter protest never materialized and the Juneteenth event, which included a march past the monument, went off smoothly. The temporary fence was later removed.
Griffin said it’s his understanding Monday’s discussion about the monument will include presentations by county officials on the public safety exemption.
Although he’s voted against moving the monument in the past, Griffin declined to say if that’s still his position.
“We’re going to talk about it on July 13,” he said. “I want to have a conversation about it. I want to hear the pros and cons, what the concerns are” about keeping the monument where it is. “It’s become a public safety issue.”
Dixon, the lone commissioner to say he favors keeping the monument at the courthouse, said he’s heard from constituents concerned that the monument could be destroyed by vandals.
“I don’t see it that way myself but I know people who do,” he said. “They’re concerned about it either being toppled or destroyed. They’d rather have it taken down in one piece professionally instead of seeing it pulled down.”
Lavin said he doesn’t believe local residents will destroy the monument. As for whether it should remain at the courthouse, he doesn’t “have a strong opinion” about it right now, he said. He wants to hear what local residents have to say before deciding.
Noting he’s not originally from the area, Lavin said he had never visited the monument and “didn’t even know it was there” until it became the subject of controversy.
“I have done some research since it came up and understand it may be a symbol of something we don’t want,” he said. “But I want to hear that from folks that live and work here.”
Lavin said his own preference is to have more representations of local history that provide context and “tell the other side” of controversial subjects like the Civil War. He’d like to see more representation, for example, of the area’s participation in the Underground Railroad which helped enslaved people escape the South both before and during the Civil War.
“I think there is value in keeping the statue up and having other things built to tell the entire story,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to learn about the Underground Railroad through the Ghost Walk doing something on it every four years or so.”
Jordan, one of two African Americans on the commission board, said he’s “still getting some facts” about the monument but is “leaning toward” removing it from the courthouse.
The more he learns about the monument’s history, he said, the more he agrees with others who say it’s a lingering symbol of white supremacy and racism.
“It’s not meaningful to me as a person of color,” Jordan said, referring to the monument. “I’m not seeing a reason why we need to leave it there.”
Even so, he believes commissioners need to have a full discussion about the monument before any decision is made.
“That’s why my decision isn’t final,” he said.
Overman, who also hasn’t voted on the monument before, calls it “a tough issue.” On the one hand, he loves history and enjoys stories about the past. On the other hand, he knows some representations of history — statues of Confederate soldiers, for example — may be seen differently by others, particularly African Americans.
Overman said he doesn’t know if Confederate statues were erected, as their critics contend, as “symbols of hate.” He also “doesn’t take lightly” the idea that those who put them up may in fact have “felt they were doing right.”
Overman also disagrees with the rhetoric of some of those protesting monuments, noting “they’re encouraging people to do things that are dangerous.” He said he opposes decisions made by “mob law” and worries about the potential long-term ramifications of removing monuments too hastily.
But if a Confederate statue is creating racial division in Elizabeth City, Overman says he has “no reservations whatsoever” doing what’s necessary to help heal it.
“If it comes down to a cement statue or a person, I’m going to come down in favor of the person,” he said.
Overman doesn’t believe removing a statue will itself “change a whole lot” when it comes to finding solutions to racism or hatred. “In order for change to happen, we’ve got to be able to talk with each other,” he said.
But removing the statue could be a “starting point” for those discussions, Overman believes.
“If removing the statue will get that started, then let’s do it,” he said. “We have to make a decision that’s for the betterment of the community.”
Although Meads is open to moving the Confederate monument if someone other than the county foots the bill, he believes it still has great historic value.
“We have history so that we don’t make the same mistakes we made in the past,” he said.
Meads thinks it’s ludicrous to suggest the monument poses a public safety risk because it might attract people who want to tear it down.
“If you have people who don’t have any more sense than to do something like that, there’s not much you can do,” he said. “You can’t protect against stupidity.”