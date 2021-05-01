Elizabeth City police made no arrests Friday during the first night of the city's amended curfew, the first time that's happened since the restriction first went into effect earlier this week.
Most of those protesting in the parking lot of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building over Andrew Brown Jr.'s April 21 fatal shooting by county sheriff's deputies were gone by midnight, which is now both the city and county's new nightly curfew, City Manager Montre Freeman said Saturday.
Fewer than 10 protesters remained after midnight but none were arrested, Freeman said.
The nightly protests continued to be peaceful. There were no reports of property damage or injuries, Freeman said.
On Friday, both the city and county changed the starting time of their nightly curfews, which began Tuesday, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The curfews' ending time remains 6 a.m. Prior to the change, a total of 18 people had been arrested for curfew violations over three nights.
The city also began requiring protest leaders on Friday to apply for permits to conduct protests on public property.
The city's long-standing policy requires a permit to protest on public property, but Freeman waived the requirement during the first 10 days of protests following Brown's fatal shooting.
"We did not want to make an angry, frustrating situation even more tumultuous by requiring a permit to protest," he said. "We just did not want to do that."
Freeman believes now in the 11th day of protests over Brown's shooting death by deputies, and especially after discussing the matter with protest leaders, the city is in a better position to begin enforcing the protest permit ordinance.
Requiring a permit explaining when and where protests will take place and estimates of how many protesters will participate will allow the city to better respond to the protests, Freeman said.
"It will allow us to better plan for the protests and inform our citizens where they'll be taking place so we can redirect traffic," he said.
Having more information about the protests also will allow first responders to respond quicker to crimes and other emergencies like fires and residents who are suffering health crises, he said.
Under the existing ordinance, those seeking to protest are required to get an approved permit 15 days prior to their protest event on city property. Freeman said he's waiving that requirement for the next 14 days, however.
Under what he's describing as a two-week "grace period," protest leaders can seek a daily permit from the city and get approval the same day, Freeman said.
Freeman in fact approved six protest permits on Friday. He approved one for Kirk Rivers, a local leader of many of the past daily protests and a former city councilor, for Friday night's protest at the Public Safety Building.
Another permit has been approved for today, while a third has been authorized on Sunday for the Rev. Greg Drumwright. Freeman couldn't immediately recall the names of the other protest groups or when their protests are planned but indicated they'll be held over the coming week.
During the grace period protest leaders can apply for a permit online at cityofec.com, come into City Hall and apply or call him, Freeman said. Individual protesters don't have to get a permit, just protest leaders, he added.
Freeman said he spoke with protest leaders on Friday and explained the permitting requirement and the reasons the city began enforcing it. He said they were aware of the existing policy's 15-day notice requirement and seemed appreciative he's not initially requiring it.
Asked how the city will handle permit violations — police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. said last week that at least on one occasion protesters didn't stick to their planned starting time or route — Freeman said he'll leave that up to Buffaloe.
"I'm sure he'll look at it, decide what needs to be done to fix it and keep moving," Freeman said.
He does not envision police shutting down a protest or arresting protesters who violate the conditions of their group's permit.
"Sometimes people do things without knowing they're violating a permit," he said.
He noted the patience police have exercised up until now responding to curfew violators.
"During the first night after the curfew, we did not make the first arrest until 9:42 p.m., which was about an hour and 42 minutes later," he said. "The next night it (the first arrests) was more than two hours" after the curfew.
Freeman said he believes effective community policing requires such restraint, particularly in highly tense situations like Brown's shooting death by law enforcement.
Asked what the city plans to do after the two-week grace period, Freeman said it will enforce the 15-day notice requirement.
Responding to criticism Friday from several civil rights groups about the city's decision to enforce the protest permit requirement, Freeman said the city "is following the Constitution."
"We can regulate the time, place and matter of protests," he said.
Freeman also noted that responsible governance requires the city to be able to balance peaceful protesters' needs with those of the wider citizenry.
"I support the protesters, but the protest is not the only thing that is happening in they city," he said. "I have to make sure we can respond to the rest of what's going on in the city, too. When a 911 call goes out, our emergency responders need to be able to get to (the caller) to provide the assistance they need."
Freeman encouraged citizens to "be patient as we work through this as best we can." He also applauded protesters "for honoring their word."
"We want to continue to do what we need to to keep the protesters safe and respond to the needs of the citizens of Elizabeth City," he said.