Elizabeth City police made no arrests Friday during the first night of the city's amended curfew, the first time that's happened since the restriction first went into effect earlier this week.
Most of those protesting in the parking lot of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building Andrew Brown Jr.'s April 21 fatal shooting by county sheriff's deputies were gone by midnight, which is now the city and county's new nightly curfew, City Manager Montre Freeman said Saturday.
Fewer than 10 protesters remained after midnight but none were arrested, Freeman said.
There also were no reports of property damage or injuries, he said.
On Friday, both the city and county changed the starting time of their nightly curfews, which began Tuesday, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The curfews' ending time remains 6 a.m. Prior to the change, a total of 18 people had been arrested for curfew violations over three nights.
The city also began requiring protest leaders on Friday to apply for permits to conduct protests on public property in the city.
The city's long-standing policy requires a permit to protest on public property, but Freeman waived the requirement during the first 10 days of protests following Brown's fatal shooting.
"We did not want to make an angry, frustrating situation even more tumultuous by requiring a permit to protest," he said. "We just did not want to do that."
Freeman believes now in the 11th day of protests over Brown's shooting death by deputies, and especially after discussing the matter with protest leaders, the city is in a better position to begin enforcing the protest permit ordinance.
Under the existing ordinance, those seeking to protest are required to get an approved permit 15 days prior to their protest event on city property. Freeman said he's waiving that requirement for the next 14 days, however.
For the next two weeks, protest leaders can seek a daily permit from the city and get approval the same day, Freeman said.
Freeman in fact approved six protest permits on Friday. He approved one for Kirk Rivers, a local leader of many of the past daily protests and a former city councilor, for Friday night's protest at the Public Safety Building.
Another permit has been approved for today, while a third has been authorized on Sunday for the Rev. Greg Drumwright. Freeman couldn't immediately recall the names of the other protest groups or when their protests are planned but indicated they'll be held over the coming week.