The loss of this year’s homecoming celebration at Elizabeth City State University because of COVID-19 restrictions will be felt beyond the university campus.
According to Corinna Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City, the university is “key driver” of regional tourism year round. But ECSU homecoming is an especially impactful event because it brings thousands of out-of-town visitors to Elizabeth City, filling local hotels and increasing business at local restaurants.
“Homecoming is arguably the largest and most noticeably impactful ECSU event driving visitation,” Ruffieux said. “The loss of Homecoming this year to the region is significant, both for the obvious economic reasons and the less tangible emotional ones.”
Last year, ECSU Homecoming was responsible for approximately $880,000 in “direct and indirect” economic impact, Ruffieux said. The four-day event also supported 260 local jobs, she said.
“But even more than the loss to our local economy is the loss of the energy and excitement and joy that Homecoming brings to our community,” Ruffieux said.
The annual event, which includes a parade through Elizabeth City streets as well as a week of alumni and community engagement events, was scheduled for Oct. 18-25 this year. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university canceled all in-person Homecoming events this year.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in a June press release the decision was based on guidance from public health officials and feedback from university alumni.
Also canceled is the annual Homecoming football game. The ECSU Vikings were scheduled to host Chowan University for the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Roebuck Stadium.
The football team’s entire 2020 fall schedule was canceled in July because of COVID-19 concerns.
As of Monday, the only university event planned for what would have been Homecoming Week is the “1891 Strong” fundraising campaign. The fundraiser, which is being held throughout October, is designed to raise funds from at least 1,891 ECSU alumni. The number is significant because it’s when state legislator Hugh Cale of Pasquotank County introduced the bill founding the Elizabeth City Normal School, the forerunner of ECSU.
Ruffieux said she’s sure many local residents are already looking ahead to next October and the return of an even “bigger and better” in-person Homecoming event.