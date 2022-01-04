CAMDEN — High winds that accompanied Monday’s winter thunderstorm caused an ambulance to roll over in Camden County.
There were no patients on board when the Ahoskie Ambulance Service ambulance rolled over on N.C. Highway 343 North shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. Neither of the emergency medical technicians aboard the ambulance was injured in the incident.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said he received an alert at 8:13 a.m. informing him that an ambulance had rolled over in the 900 block of N.C. 343 North.
“The wind caught the ambulance and pushed it off road,” said Allison Slade, owner of the Ahoskie-based ambulance service that provides non-emergency medical transport throughout northeastern North Carolina.
The two crew members climbed to safety through the driver’s side window.
“The EMTs were very blessed to walk away unhurt,” Slade said. “I was in an ambulance that was about 30 minutes behind them and I can confirm the wind was blowing the ambulance all around.”
Slade said Ahoskie Ambulance Service had earlier canceled a scheduled transport from Currituck Health and Rehabilitation to Norfolk, Virginia, because of the high winds and weather conditions.
“I am so thankful that the damages were only to our truck,” she said.
Monday’s storm brought 2 inches of heavy rainfall and strong winds, including gusts of 56 mph recorded around 9:07 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia. The storm knocked down utility poles in Pasquotank and Camden counties and caused power outages in Elizabeth City and Perquimans County.
The Camden Sheriff’s Office said a tree fell on a home in the 110 block of Shipyard Road. No one was home at the time and there were no reported injuries.