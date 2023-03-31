...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph Saturday
afternoon into Saturday evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Firefighters work to extinguish flames that were seen coming from the crawl space of a home in the 1250 block of Salem Church Road, Friday afternoon. There were no injuries or fatalities, but firefighters did discover deceased pets inside the home, said Pasquotank Sheriff's Office Major Aaron Wallio.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a house fire in the 1250 block of Salem Church Road in Weeksville, Friday.
There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire, but firefighters did discover some deceased pets inside the home, said Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio. The sheriff’s office is assisting the Pasquotank Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire, which was still under investigation late Friday.
Fire personnel were alerted to “a house on fire with visible flames” in the 1250 block of Salem Church Road at around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to radio traffic.
Later a firefighter is heard telling communications he needs he needs a second call for additional fire personnel to respond to the scene.
“I need a second alarm,” he says. “I need manpower.”
The house was unoccupied, with the exception of the animals, a fireman is later heard reporting over the radio.
At the scene, smoke was witnessed coming from the home’s roof and windows, and firefighters dressed in full ensemble manned red and yellow hoses and other firefighting gear.
Because of the number of units involved in the response, Salem Church Road was closed for about 30 minutes and traffic was detoured down Esclip Road.
According to Wallio, the responding agencies included the Weeksville, Nixonton and Inter-county VFDs, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, the Elizabeth City Fire Department and the sheriff’s office.