An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a house fire in the 1250 block of Salem Church Road in Weeksville, Friday.

There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire, but firefighters did discover some deceased pets inside the home, said Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio. The sheriff’s office is assisting the Pasquotank Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire, which was still under investigation late Friday.