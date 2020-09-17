MANTEO — No injuries were reported in a reported collision of an airboat and unoccupied bass boat at a boat ramp in Manteo Wednesday.
Senior Officer Anna E. Barbosa of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the airboat operator, Michael Hope, of Richmond, Virginia, was attempting to dock the 14-foot vessel at the Washington Baum Boating Access Area around 11:30 a.m. when it began taking water over the stern.
The airboat then struck an unoccupied bass boat tied to the dock, Barbosa said. The airboat rode up on the bow of the bass boat, causing the stern of the airboat to become submerged and subsequently sink.
Officer Amos Williams of the N.C. Marine Patrol and a charter vessel captain were nearby and quickly rescued Hope from the sinking airboat, Barbosa said.
The airboat was retrieved from the water and there were no significant damages to the bass boat, Barbosa said.
U.S. Coast Guard officials from the Pollution Response Unit also responded because fuel was discovered in the water.
Barbosa's investigation of the incident determined that wind, operator inexperience with the vessel, and the airboat's design features, contributed to the incident.
Capt. Jamie Moore, of airboat tour company Outer Banks Adventures, explained that the airboat's direct drive 1:1 gear ratio places the engine higher up in the vessel, altering its center of gravity, Barbosa said. A higher center of gravity makes a vessel more likely to tilt during operation.