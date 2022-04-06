An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus with students aboard was involved in minor traffic accident on Herrington Road Wednesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the ECPPS district said 20 students were aboard Bus 222 at the time of the accident.

"We are not aware of any injuries at this time and there was little damage to the bus," spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said. "Families were notified immediately."

Details about the accident were not immediately available.