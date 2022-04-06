No injuries reported in ECPPS bus accident From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus with students aboard was involved in minor traffic accident on Herrington Road Wednesday afternoon.A spokeswoman for the ECPPS district said 20 students were aboard Bus 222 at the time of the accident."We are not aware of any injuries at this time and there was little damage to the bus," spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said. "Families were notified immediately."Details about the accident were not immediately available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bus Elizabeth Tammy Sawyer City-pasquotank Student Public School Injury Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesEC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'DA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathPasquotank sheriff seeking missing local man Images