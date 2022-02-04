No injuries reported in school bus wreck From staff reports Reggie Ponder Author email Feb 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HERTFORD — No injuries were reported in a minor accident involving a school bus Friday afternoon in Perquimans County.The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on New Hope Road. No students were on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.An ambulance was dispatched but cleared the scene shortly after arrival, according to emergency officials.The accident appeared to involve a vehicle sideswiping the bus. No major damage was reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Injury School Bus Transports Bus Accident Ambulance Incident Student Reggie Ponder Author email Follow Reggie Ponder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Home & Garden Progress 2021 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Albemarle Health Care Directory Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHanig: Construction to start on long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge in 2023Currituck Animal Control seizes 61 dogs, charges kennel owner with 78 animal welfare violationsPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incident16 years after failed referendum, Currituck to explore unified gov't againMoyock man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minorNew London calling: Boose to attend Coast Guard AcademyAtkins declares candidacy for sheriffThai native, UNC grad AoA's new gallery managerPasquotank sheriff files failure-to-appear charges Images