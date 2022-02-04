HERTFORD — No injuries were reported in a minor accident involving a school bus Friday afternoon in Perquimans County.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on New Hope Road. No students were on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.

An ambulance was dispatched but cleared the scene shortly after arrival, according to emergency officials.

The accident appeared to involve a vehicle sideswiping the bus. No major damage was reported.