Someone who played the Powerball lottery game in Elizabeth City didn't win the $457 million jackpot in Wednesday's drawing but they are $1 million richer this morning.
Officials with the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday someone purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at the 7-Eleven store on Patrick Way. Their $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-4-18-46-62. The odds of matching all five of those balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million, the lottery said.
The 7-11's manager said this morning she couldn't confirm that the winning $1 million Powerball ticket had been purchased at the store. No one claiming to have the winning ticket has come by the store, she said. It would be the largest prize from a lottery ticket sold at the store, she said.
A second Powerball ticket sold at the Food Lion on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh won its holder $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing, the lottery said. Their ticket matched four of the white balls and the Powerball.
In all, 26,523 Powerball tickets in Wednesday's drawing won prizes in North Carolina, ranging from $4 to $1 million. The winners have 180 days from Wednesday's drawing to claim their prize.
No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot. The next drawing for the $457 million jackpot is Saturday. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, the lottery said.