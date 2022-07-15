James M. DuBose is no longer acting athletic director at Elizabeth City State University.
The university announced Friday DuBose is now ECSU's athletic director, continuing the role he began in April overseeing ECSU's 11 women's and men's athletics programs.
“James is a seasoned athletics administrator who has quickly made a positive impact in moving several initiatives forward for the university’s athletics department,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. “We are pleased that he will continue this trajectory in creating a winning program that is laser-focused on our student-athletes.”
According to ECSU, DuBose hit the ground running when he was appointed April 11. The former senior associate athletic director for development and administration at Winston-Salem State University has secured two televised Viking football games for the upcoming 2022 season, added new corporate sponsorships for ECSU athletics, and hired new coaches and support staff.
“The Viking community has quickly embraced me and supported the new departmental strategies I’ve started executing since arriving at ECSU this spring,” DuBose said in the release. “My priorities center around creating the best collegiate experience, both inside and outside the classroom, for our student-athletes and showcasing their talents to the already supportive ECSU family, our fans, the regional community and the nation."
DuBose expressed thanks to Dixon for "offering (him) this opportunity to lead and elevate a stellar Division 2 athletic organization.”
DuBose succeeds George Bright, with whom the university parted ways in April after four years at the helm of ECSU athletics.
According to ECSU, DuBose is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, as well as the National Association of Athletic Development Directors where he was named a recipient of a 2022 NAADD Diversity Initiative Program award.
DuBose graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics. He earned his master’s degree in sport management and a graduate certificate in athletic administration from Southern New Hampshire University.