windy stoplights

The stoplights at Water and Ehringhaus streets are shown swaying in the wind, Friday afternoon. The Elizabeth City area escaped any major wind damage our widespread power outages in the storm, officials said Monday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Mayor Kirk Rivers said Monday afternoon that he expects to lift the city’s weather-related state of emergency Tuesday morning.

The city has been under a state of emergency since 6 p.m. Friday because of an arctic cold front that brought bitterly cold temperatures and high winds to the region over the weekend. Rivers declared the state of emergency on Thursday morning.