Mayor Kirk Rivers said Monday afternoon that he expects to lift the city’s weather-related state of emergency Tuesday morning.
The city has been under a state of emergency since 6 p.m. Friday because of an arctic cold front that brought bitterly cold temperatures and high winds to the region over the weekend. Rivers declared the state of emergency on Thursday morning.
According to the Weather Channel, Elizabeth City set record low temperatures on Saturday morning and Christmas morning. The low Saturday morning was 13 degrees, beating the previous record of 14 for Dec. 24. The Christmas- morning low was 17 degrees; the previous record-low temperature on that date was 18 degrees.
The forecast does call for temperatures dipping slightly below freezing the next two mornings before the region is expected to see warmer temperatures heading into New Year’s Day weekend.
Rivers was set to have a meeting with City Manager Montre Freeman early Monday evening to discuss the state of emergency.
Rivers said Monday that only a handful of power outages were reported in the city and that he had not heard of any reports of broken pipes because of the cold weather.
“We had a few power outages Friday night, but so far so good,” Rivers said. “Power was restored in one or two hours, it was nothing major. I will have a better report on Tuesday.”
Nine homeless persons were provided shelter by the Salvation Army in local hotels Friday night. Rivers said he believes all nine also spent the night in the hotel Saturday night.
“We had people utilize the (hotel) rooms,” Rivers said. “It worked very well, I will have some final numbers as I meet with the city manager. But we had some (homeless) that just did not want a room and they just hunkered down.”
Rivers lauded the assistance the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and the ECSU Police Department in helping the city’s first responders in attempting to locate and provide shelter for the homeless and others. He said he drove around the city Saturday evening and did not see anyone out in the cold.
“We were proactive,” Rivers said.
In addition to the Salvation Army, Rivers said several nonprofits and churches along with local businesses and individuals offered the city assistance over the weekend. He also said that all eight councilors did a good job of communicating the danger of the cold weather with their constituents.
“No one is deceased,” Rivers said. “We had many great organizations and individuals reach out to assist the city. Elizabeth City remained 'Elizabeth City Strong.' We want to thank all of our partners.”
Rivers said he would meet with other city officials and local agencies later in the week to assess the state of emergency in order see what worked and what didn’t work.
“We will look to get better,” Rivers said. “We want to be prepared and have a plan that if this takes place again we will be even more ready.”
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Brian Parnell said Monday afternoon that he was not aware of any major problems associated with harsh winter weather.
“Nothing other than it being cold,” Parnell said.
Dominion Energy reported Saturday morning that about 65,000 customers in total lost power in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina on Friday but as of Christmas morning only 20 in Virginia and 96 in North Carolina were still without power.
Dominion Energy also reported on Saturday that it was experiencing high demand on its electric system and asked customers to reduce their energy usage to help “protect the stability of the electric system.”
The high winds on Friday did shut down part of a popular outdoor holiday lights display on Christmas Eve.
“We are saddened to announce that we will be closed tonight due to the significant amount of damage to our display," Brent McKecuen said on Facebook Friday. "We are sorry for the inconvenience."
McKecuen said his family spent part of Christmas Day "getting our light display up and running again" in the Dances Bay neighborhood off Nixonton Road.
“We’re excited to say that tonight most of our display will be on," he said on Facebook Sunday. "It is far from what it looked like before the storm, but something is better than nothing. Please come see us. Facebook page on Christmas day.
The McKecuen's display is part of a larger neighborhood display of Christmas lights in Dances Bay. The lights display is scheduled to continue through Sunday, Jan. 1.