GREENVILLE — A Sunday tweet by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., has garnered national attention and sparked swift backlash even though he deleted it hours later.
Murphy tweeted "No one forces anyone to have sex" in a response to another post on Twitter two days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the court's longstanding Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman's right to have an abortion. Murphy deleted the tweet but not before users made screenshots and the news site ProPublica tracked it.
Stories quickly began appearing online and the comment drew criticism from The News & Observer editorial board, N.C. Policy Watch and Barbara Gaskins, Murphy's Democratic opponent in the November election for his 3rd Congressional District seat.
Murphy's office did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request from The Daily Reflector seeking comment about the tweet. His office did provide a statement to WITN-TV.
“Sex is a term I’ve always used when dealing with consensual action," the statement reads. "Intercourse when forced or nonconsensual is assault or rape, and that is abhorrent. I deleted the tweet when I noticed it was being misinterpreted or misconstrued. I regret any confusion this has caused.”
Gaskins called Murphy's tweet "hurtful" and said it sends a message to his constituents who have survived sexual assault that he does not take their experience seriously.
Gaskins cited Rape Abuse Incest National Network statistics that indicate an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds and that every nine minutes a child is sexually assaulted.
She also noted the Prison Rape Elimination Act which President George W. Bush signed into law in 2003 to mitigate forced sex in correctional facilities.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Report for 2020 said that 249 arrests for forcible rape were made in the state in 2020, 31 fewer than the 280 arrests in 2019. Of the arrests in 2020, 22 were juveniles and 228 were adults over 18.
The crime index for 2020 reported 2,769 rapes in North Carolina.
"It's not like it's not happening," Gaskins said. "It (sexual assault) also silences the voices who possibly have a story, or want to tell their story and try to get help. You have someone in power telling you it's not happening."
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Murphy called the repeal a "momentous day for the pro-life movement," and chastised the long-standing decision as "a gross violation of the 14th Amendment."
Gaskins said the Roe decision, and Murphy's response to it, likely spawned the outcry of criticism about his now-deleted tweet.
"A lot of the backlash is coming from the Roe v. Wade being struck down and our leader (Murphy) being in support of that," Gaskins said. "As a woman I feel we are taking several steps back. We are literally living in the ’50s and ’60s. Women are triggered by this. Women, men, everyone is triggered by this, seeing how our leader actually feels about them."
A statement from the North Carolina Democratic Party said Murphy's comments fall in line with the state GOP's view of abortion exceptions for victims of sexual abuse.
"Congressman Greg Murphy’s comments are disgusting, wrong and shameful, but this is just the latest of the NC GOP’s attempts to excuse their extreme anti-choice agenda, including from their own U.S. Senate nominee Congressman Ted Budd, that supports abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest," the statement said.