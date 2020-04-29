CAMDEN — Like high school seniors across the country, Camden County’s graduating seniors are disappointed they’re missing out on traditions like dancing at the senior prom and marching in a graduation ceremony.
But those picking up their cap and gown at Camden County High School on Tuesday also insisted they’re making the best of difficult times — something they’ve had to get good at because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citing the ongoing public health crisis, Gov. Roy Cooper canceled in-class instruction last week for the remainder of the school year. The decision wasn’t a surprise: Cooper had already closed school buildings on March 16 for two weeks and then extended his order through May 15.
But the decision appeared to bring some finality to any decisions about school proms or graduation ceremonies this year: there won’t be any.
To ensure high school graduates at least have some kind of commencement ceremony, school officials in Camden and school districts across the state are working to offer a virtual option.
Austin Marcum, a graduating senior at Camden High School, said Tuesday that a virtual graduation ceremony might not be so bad.
“Something is better than nothing,” Marcum said as he picked up his cap and gown.
But he also acknowledged it’s disappointing not having a traditional graduation ceremony. He said graduation will be a major milestone in his life so far, so it would have been nice to have the full experience of a commencement ceremony.
“It’s disappointing because it’s one of the first big events of my life,” Marcum said.
Marcum said he also had been looking forward to attending his senior prom. But he noted he got to attend prom the past two years, so at least he had the experience while in high school.
Marcum also noted that some seniors are taking it harder than he is.
“I’ve never been one to go out to all the big events,” he said.
In addition to the sudden changes he’s experienced this semester because of COVID-19, Marcum also faces some uncertainty about his post-graduation plans.
“It is a big question,” said Marcum, a percussionist who plans to attend East Carolina University on scholarship in the fall and major in music education.
Marcum said there were a couple of band-related events on the ECU campus that he would have attended this spring, but they were canceled.
“I haven’t heard much from ECU,” Marcum said.
Victoria Wynkoop, who will be graduating from Camden County Early College High School, is taking to heart the loss of high school commencement exercises and other senior traditions.
“It feels like my senior year has been taken away from me,” she said as she picked up her cap and gown on Tuesday.
She said she had been looking forward to attending her senior prom.
“I had already bought my dress in January,” Wynkoop said.
One bright spot for Wynkoop is that she earned an associate of science degree from College of The Albemarle as part of her high school work, and COA has planned a graduation ceremony for July.
Wynkoop plans to study forensic science at Appalachian State University starting in the fall. She is eagerly awaiting more information about what classes and college life will look this year.
Chris Luke also will be graduating from Camden Early College. He plans to study law at Liberty University and serve as a judge advocate general in the U.S. Navy.
“It’s just awful actually,” Luke said of not being able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony and celebrate other senior traditions. “But we’re making the best of it.”
Fellow graduating senior Mackensi Rollings, who arrived with Luke to pick up her cap and gown, said Luke’s optimism and resiliency is so much a part of his personality that he has become known for saying, “It’s a good day.”
“They won’t let me live it down,” Luke agreed.
Rollings, who will be attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, said that as far as she knows she will still be leaving for summer training on June 29.
“It has been hard,” Rollings said of the switch to remote learning and cancellation of major senior gatherings at school.
She said she had been so excited about leaving for the Coast Guard Academy that she hadn’t really enjoyed everything Camden Early College had to offer this year.
“I wish I had enjoyed what I had while I had it,” Rollings said.