Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten’s deputies have accepted a hairy challenge this month: Stop shaving as a way to raise money for the family of a teen battling kidney cancer.
Throughout November, Wooten’s Sheriff's Office is hosting its third annual “No Shave November” benefit. This year’s event is dedicated to Jordyn Lee, 15, of Camden, who is fighting stage 4 cancer, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
“The goal of No Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose during their battle,” the release states. “This year we have selected Jordyn Lee, of Camden, to be the recipient of the donations collected from our deputies and our community.”
Each participating deputy has already donated at least $30 toward the effort, according to the sheriff’s office. Community donations can be made at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building or directly to a sheriff’s deputy. Online donations can be made at the fundraising site gofundme.com by searching #JordynStrong No Shave November.”
As of Wednesday morning, the site had raised $430 toward its $5,000 goal.
Strong is fighting stage 4 renal medullary carcinoma and is being treated at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia. She's also making trips to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for additional treatment, according to her gofundme page.
Proceeds from No Shave November will be given to Strong's family to help defray the costs of treatment.
“As you can imagine, the expenses to help Jordyn fight are large,” the GoFundMe page narrative states. “Every penny from this fundraiser will go straight to the Lee family to help with the medical bills and the travel expenses to MD Anderson.”
Jordyn is the daughter of Wendy and Brian Lee, who is a captain with the Chesapeake, Virginia, Fire Department, according to gofundme.com.
In its first year, the Pasquotank Sheriff Office's No Shave November event raised $600 for the late Jon Herring. Last year’s event raised roughly $3,800 for the family of the late Ashton Harvey.
On Facebook, search Jordyn Strong and request to join the private group.