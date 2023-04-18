...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM MIDDAY
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
Westerly winds will increase to around 15 mph today, with gusts as
high as 25 mph. These breezy conditions, in tandem with
temperatures warming into the mid 70s and already dry fuels, will
lead to a period of elevated fire danger from midday through this
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
Elizabeth City residents will not see an increase in property taxes or utility fees, according to the proposed budget presented to City Council Monday night by City Manager Montre Freeman.
Freeman’s proposed budget includes no salary increases for city workers but he told City Council that he will conduct a pay and salary compression study over the next year. That could result in pay increases in the 2024-25 fiscal-year budget.
There are only two new positions — both in Information Technology — in the proposed budget and little in capital expenditures.
“We are going to be tight with the purse strings this year so we can get these other initiatives done,” Freeman said.
City Council was told that the city’s “cash and investment” balance as of April 13 in its General Fund is $7.28 million. That same position in the Water and Sewer Fund is around $8.1 million, $5.58 million in the Electric Fund, $2 million in the Stormwater Fund and $1.3 million in the Solid Waste Fund.
“This is our total liquidity position,” said 1st Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs, chairman of the council's Finance Committee. “This is what we have in the bank or any investment accounts. It’s pure liquidity.”
The city has paid around $450,000 to the Greg Isley certified public accounting firm since October 2021 to help straighten out its financial books and help get two past-due audits completed and submitted to state officials.
The first past-due audit for the fiscal year 2020-21 was completed last week and Freeman said the 2021-22 audit will be finished by mid-June, which will make the city current. He said the city has spent around $175,000 with Greg Isley the fiscal year that began July 1.
Freeman is proposing that City Council eventually end the city's relationship with Greg Isley and instead contract with a “financial consultant.” He said a financial consultant could assist the city in several capacities, including helping with long-term debt management plans for future infrastructure improvements.
“This person will be able to do these things,” Freeman said. “I can get more out of this financial consultant. That person can do more than bank reconciliations and things of that nature.”
Freeman said he did not yet have a cost for the contract position but is proposing to help pay for it in part by keeping the assistant city manager’s position vacant in the next fiscal year. The assistant manager’s position has been vacant since May 2021 when Angela Judge departed for a position in Maryland.
Freeman hopes to contract with a financial consultant by June.
“I have talked with several other cities that have that person (financial consultant) in place,” Freeman said. “This won’t be a permanent position, it will be a contracted position. I’m in the vetting process right now. I would like to reallocate those funds (assistant city manager).’’
City Council had previously allocated almost $710,000 for a water and sewer “find it and fix it” project that is identifying problems in the water and sewer lines. That project is ongoing and Freeman said once it is done and the city receives an engineering report that money could be allocated in the next fiscal year to make improvements.
“I will be recommending funding for the fix-it side of this project,” Freeman said.
Freeman said because of a higher collection rate and growth in the city that he expects property tax revenue to be almost $735,000 higher at the end of this fiscal year than it was at the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
City Council raised water and sewer rates earlier this year and Freeman is proposing to spend $15,000 to update an almost three-year-old water and sewer study.
Freeman also told City Council that after it approves next year's budget he is going to have a one-day retreat with city directors to discuss the upcoming fiscal year.
“We have a young team and the budget has a lot of different moving parts,” Freeman said. “I want to talk through what was approved, what wasn’t approved so everybody understands how we want to move forward.”
City Council must approve its 2023-24 fiscal year budget by June 30. Council will hold another budget work session on Monday at 5 p.m. with more planned in the coming weeks.