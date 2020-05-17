CAMDEN — Camden County’s property tax rate will remain at 75 cents per $100 valuation if county commissioners give final approval to next year’s $13.5 million budget.
The budget, which commissioners have tentatively approved, also does not raise water or sewer rates and keeps the county’s solid waste fee at $75 per household.
Operational funding for the Camden County Schools is slated to stay at $2.6 million, the same as in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Camden Board of Education had requested an increase in local current expense funding.
School officials have submitted two local expense options to the Camden Board of Commissioners for the 2020-21 year. One option asks for an additional $441,687 and the other seeks an additional $188,854.
The request that school officials are calling “version two,” which asks for an additional $188,854, is designed to allow the schools to continue the staffing and services they currently have, except for two intervention teachers.
The “version one” request for an additional $441,687 is designed to keep the two intervention teachers and add an online learning facilitator at Camden Early College.
The current version of the budget includes $405,878 for school capital outlay, which is the same amount as in the 2019-20 budget. School capital outlay in the 2019-19 budget was $295,000.
State law requires counties to adopt a balanced budget by June 30.
A tax increase of some kind is likely within the next couple of years in order to cover the cost of building a new high school for the county.
Camden Schools officials and Camden County officials are working toward placing a bond referendum for a new high school on the ballot in November.