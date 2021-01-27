No timeline or process has yet been established for naming the next superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools after Superintendent Catherine Edmonds departs March 1.
That’s according to Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden who was responding to questions about the school board’s plans to replace Edmonds, who has been ECPPS superintendent since July 2019 and resigned Dec. 2.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, who was elected in November, has named Edmonds to be a deputy superintendent at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Edmonds will be in charge of addressing education equity concerns statewide.
After Edmonds’ departure, Rhonda James-Davis will serve as assistant superintendent for the remainder of the current school year. James-Davis is currently the chief human resources officer for the school district.
Warden said that while she’s not certain now when the process for naming the next superintendent will be an official item on the school board’s agenda, “it is an obligation that we all take very seriously.”
“I can assure you that the process will be handled professionally and transparently,” Warden said.
James-Davis also briefly served as interim superintendent before Edmonds arrived in ECPPS in 2019.