Mark Turner is like many small business owners who’ve watched their business suffer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But unlike other owners who’ve seen a decrease in demand, Turner doesn’t have that problem. His problem is supply.
Turner said because of global supply and manufacturing issues resulting from the pandemic it’s been months since his Cycle Gallery has received a shipment of new bicycles.
Turner said the shortage is likely because 90% of his products are manufactured in China, where production has been slowed because of the pandemic.
“It’s terrible,” Turner said. “We just can’t get goods from China right now.”
The bulk of Turner’s business since March, which marked the outset of the pandemic, has been fixing bicycles. A fourth of his showroom floor in fact is filled with 20 or more bicycles brought in for tune-ups and repairs. There are no new Raleigh or Cannondale bicycles, the brands Turner typically carries.
“We’re sitting here without bikes,” Turner said. “All we’re doing is repairs.”
While he’s grateful for the repair business — he’s “surviving” because of them, he said — Turner really wants to sell some bikes. He’s hopeful the nation’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations of people against COVID-19 may reboot the global supply chains on which small businesses like his depend.
“I think the vaccine is going to help,” Turner said. “Hopefully it’s going to get better, if they get the vaccinations out.”
There was a cruel irony to Turner’s loss of bicycle supply.
At the start of the pandemic, North Carolina, like other states, ordered a slew of business closings, which included gyms, as a precaution against the spread of the virus. People who could no longer visit their gym and families seeking ways to spend time outdoors, rushed to buy bicycles, Turner said.
“Then it got worse,” he said.
In addition to a shortage of new bicycles, the situation also has led to a dwindling supply of accessories, like bicycle seat covers, cycling shoes and other equipment, Turner said.
“It’s just bad,” he said.
The bicycle and bike supply shortage is not limited to North Carolina or even to the United States; it’s worldwide. The internet is filled with articles and reports on the subject.
According to The NPD Group, a marketing firm that monitors the bicycle industry, the industry took in $1 billion in April 2020. That demand is compared to the $550 million in sales for the same month in any other year.
Bob Margevicius, the executive vice president of Specialized Bicycle Components, said nearly all bicycles sold in the United States are manufactured overseas.
“About 98% of all bikes sold in the United States are imported,” said Margevicius, who was speaking during a webinar hosted by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. The webinar, which was held Dec. 21, is titled “Managing supply in an unprecedented time” and can be viewed at YouTube.com.
While bicycle imports were up 21% in 2020, there was still a gap between the number of bicycles imported in the number that are sold, Margevicius said.
“That yields inventory levels, and inventory levels at wholesale around the world today are less than one month on hand,” he said. “So, the situation is pretty challenging from an inventory standpoint and from an availability standpoint.”
