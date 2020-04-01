Know a story about someone always willing to lend a helping hand, who goes beyond what's expected, who personifies the phrase "good neighbor"?
If so, Visit Elizabeth City wants to hear from you for its new E City Hometown Heroes program.
"During a time full of negativity and extreme challenges, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate all the good that exists in our community by acknowledging these members of society who make our hometown so great," Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ferguson said in announcing the program last week. "If you have someone you would like to nominate as a Hometown Hero, we want to hear from you."
Since announcing the Hometown Hero program, Visit Elizabeth City has received four nominations for the honor: two involved in the ongoing response to COVID-19; two who are not. Nominees don't have to be engaged in the COVID-19 response, Ferguson said.
"While we are initiating this program because of COVID-19 and the overwhelming amount of unsettling news we are all exposed to right now, the intent is to highlight folks and programs who are heroes all the time in addition to COVID-19-specific heroes," she said.
To nominate someone for the Hometown Heroes program, simply email the following information to corrina@visitelizabethcity.com:
• The name of person (full name or just their first name if preferred)
• 3-6 sentences describing some action the person has taken or is taking
• If the person belongs to an organization, its name and Facebook page as well as the person's position in the organization
• A photo of the person in action, if possible.
Visit Elizabeth City is still building a web page, https://visitelizabethcity.com/hometown-heroes, where nominations will be posted. Ferguson said Wednesday she hopes to have the site active by Friday. Depending on how many nominations are received, Visit Elizabeth City also plans to share them on social media, she said.