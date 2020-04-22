CURRITUCK — Non-resident property owners hoping to access the Currituck Outer Banks on Thursday must have a county-issued hurricane season re-entry permit to get through the law enforcement checkpoint at the Wright Memorial Bridge in Dare County.
A county spokesman said each vehicle must have one of the permits issued by Currituck Emergency Management to pass through the checkpoint and continue through Dare to Corolla.
A tax bill or other documents will not be accepted, the spokesman said.
Currituck officials announced Monday the Board of Commissioners had approved re-entry to the county's Outer Banks Thursday starting at 9 a.m.
Property owners who cannot find the re-entry permit or have questions may call 252-232-2215 or email emstaff@currituckcountync.gov.