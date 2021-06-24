A Virginia woman is in custody and facing several charges after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through Moyock.
Samantha D. Suski, 24, of Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, Wednesday evening, according to a Currituck County Sheriff’s Office press release. Suski also is charged with speeding 110 mph, failing to heed to police lights and sirens, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, delay and obstruct law enforcement and three counts of assault on law enforcement.
Suski was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $65,000 secured bond.
According to a sheriff’s office narrative, the chase unfolded when at around 6 p.m. Wednesday a deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle headed north on N.C. Highway 168 toward Moyock. The vehicle was clocked by radar traveling 88 mph in a 55 mph zone and its driver did not stop for the pursuing deputy. As the chase proceeded the suspect vehicle wound up crashing into the vehicle of another sheriff’s deputy who was providing backup.
The female driver was detained and checked by Currituck County EMS personnel.