Northeastern High School graduated 166 in a combined virtual and live format Saturday evening as the school held its 51st annual Commencement.
The festivities started at 7 p.m. as a graduation compilation video premiered on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools website. The video featured speeches and presentations of diplomas to the graduates. The diploma presentations were recorded individually and edited together with the speeches into the compilation video.
After the video had been shown the graduates gathered in the parking lot at Port Elizabeth Center for a parade in decorated cars to the Northeastern High School Campus, where they celebrated together and had an opportunity to turn their tassels as a class.
For graduates whose senior year has seen "social distancing" and "pandemic" become a regular part of their vocabulary, the turning of the tassels took on a special importance — an island of familiarity in a sea of change and uncertainty.
Graduate Connor Roughton said "it's good to have something to do with everyone that you graduated with."
Roughton, who was dual-enrolled in the machining program at College of The Albemarle while earning his diploma at Northeastern, will finish the machining program in July and already has interviewed with a couple of companies, including a boat shop in Wanchese.
Shikaira Perry said she would have liked to have been able to have a traditional graduation but also appreciated the opportunity to have the celebration on Saturday.
Perry said dealing with the coronavirus crisis and all the upheaval it brought has been a learning experience.
"I learned how to just deal with it when big things come, and try your hardest and your best," Perry said. "And never give up."
Tatum Wilson said she enjoyed being able to receive her diploma in an individual presentation.
"It kind of felt a lot more personal with the way it was done," she said.
Wilson said the individual presentation also seemed safer to her.
The switch to remote learning got off to a sluggish start, she said.
"It was kind of a struggle at first," Wilson said. "We didn't really know what we were doing and the teachers didn't either. But we worked through it together. It definitely improved as it went along."
Wilson plans to attend COA and then transfer to a four-year college. She would like to pursue some kind of career in the medical field.
She said what she enjoyed most about high school was band, where she played trumpet, French horn and mellophone.
In a speech included in the compilation video, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson thanked the graduates for their hard work amid challenging circumstances.
"You have proven that you are flexible, determined and resilient," Robinson said.
Robinson also thanked the parents for their support of the graduates.
The coronavirus pandemic and equal justice protests are two big events in the nation's history during the senior year of this class, he said.
"Take what you have learned and use it," Robinson said.
Robinson reminded the graduates to continue taking appropriate precautions.
"Continue to stay safe," Robinson said. "Protect yourself and others."
Superintendent Catherine Edmonds said she is proud to lead the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and proud of the Class of 2020.
"This will be a senior year that you shall never forget," Edmonds said.
Edmonds said the graduates have shown an ability to adapt.
Northeastern Principal Angela Cobb said the ceremony was not what anyone would have planned, but was designed to honor the graduates and celebrate how special they are and how much they have accomplished.
Daniel Lamb, Bob Carraway Award Winner, thanked health care workers for putting their lives on the line to help others.
Lamb urged his fellow graduates to take advantage of opportunities that will come their way.
Candice Barclift, senior class president and Cooper-McClease Award Winner, spoke about the way the unusual senior year had shaped the class.
"We have had an experience that no other class can say they have had," Barclift said.
Barclift said every graduate is prepared to make a difference in the world.
"I challenge every single one of you to go out and make a difference," Barclift said.
Colin Riddick, Cooper-McClease Award Winner, said he had learned a lot from his experiences in sports. He said he was proud to be part of the Class of 2020.
"I know that each and every one of you has something special," Riddick said.