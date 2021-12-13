Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Monday that a Northeastern High School student facing juvenile petitions for a host of felony charges after being arrested last week for having a loaded AK-47 on a school bus will likely be tried as an adult.
The juvenile was taken into custody Dec. 8 at River Road Middle School and the weapon allegedly on the student's possession was a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine. The student also had marijuana in their possession.
Wooten said the gun in the student's possession was reported stolen in Perquimans. He said the Perquimans Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the gun's theft.
"The gun was in fact stolen," Wooten said. "They are working on it on their end. We did what we had to do and then we gave the information to them. Perquimans is working on that now."
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White confirmed Monday that his office is investigating the theft of the firearm. He said it was stolen during a recent gathering at a residence attended by "multiple people." The firearm wasn't discovered missing by its owner until after the gathering, he said.
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office sought juvenile petitions charging the student with felony and misdemeanor possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a concealed knife
. Wooten said state juvenile officials have served those petitions and the suspect is in "secure" custody in Greenville.
"He was served eight petitions," Wooten said. "Now that is done, you have to go through the juvenile part and then come back and go through the adult warrant process where he will be served as an adult. More than likely, he will be tried (in court) as an adult."
The juvenile suspect was aboard a school bus that contained both Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School students. When the bus stopped at River Road Middle School to unload students, the bus driver, who had noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the student, called an assistant principal at the school.
The assistant principal notified the school resource officer at River Road, who then searched the student. Finding the firearm and marijuana, the student was taken into custody.
Wooten said at the "end of the day" the Sheriff's Office will try and ""do everything we can for that young man."
"Did he get in trouble? Yes," Wooten said. "But that doesn't mean that we discard him. We will still try and help him and hopefully he will have a future."