A Northeastern High School student is facing juvenile petitions for a host of felony charges after he was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly having a rifle with a loaded magazine aboard a school bus.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said at a press conference Wednesday that the weapon in the student’s possession was a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine.
Wooten said the student, whom he would only identify as “under 18,” was aboard a school bus that contained both Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School students.
When the bus stopped at River Road Middle School to unload students about 9:20 a.m., the bus driver, who had noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the student, called an assistant principal at the school.
The assistant principal notified the school resource officer at River Road, who then searched the student. Finding the firearm and marijuana, the student was taken into custody, Wooten said.
The sheriff’s office has sought juvenile petitions charging the student with felony and misdemeanor possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a concealed knife, according to Wooten. Additional charges may be filed, he said.
Immediately after the student was taken into custody, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials locked down both Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School so law enforcement could conduct searches of the school buildings.
The lockdowns at both schools were lifted early Wednesday afternoon after the searches determined “there is no further threat to students or staff,” the sheriff’s office said in Facebook posts.
Wooten said at Wednesday’s press conference that the bravery of the bus driver and quick response by school staff and law enforcement averted what “could have been a terrible nightmare for our community.”
“Thank God for those people,” he said.
Eddie Ingram, interim superintendent of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, also thanked the bus driver for bravery and quick action.
“The bus driver showed extraordinary courage and bravery,” Ingram said.
Ingram thanked officers from the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and Elizabeth City Police Department for their response.
Wooten said the city police department’s response was extremely helpful and he singled out interim Chief Larry James of the ECPD for responding immediately and providing indispensable help.
School officials worked well with the law enforcement agencies throughout the incident, Wooten said.
The sheriff and Ingram also thanked parents at River Road and Northeastern for their patience during the lockdown.
“Today the good Lord was with us,” Wooten said.
Ingram said he the incident Wednesday was handled as well as he had ever seen.
“Today it ended very well,” Ingram said.
Ingram said he and others in the school district will reflect on the incident and determine whether any policies or procedures need to be adjusted. He said the schools already strive constantly to ensure students are safe.
“I honestly think that schools are safer places than many places in our community,” Ingram said.
In an ironic twist, Ingram and Rhonda James-Davis, the district’s chief human resources and auxiliary services officer Rhonda James-Davis had a 9:45 a.m. meeting Wednesday to discuss school safety but had to cancel it because of the student’s arrest with a firearm.
Wooten also addressed a recent spate of crime in the community that includes the fatal shooting of three people last week on a city street.
“It is time as a community to come together and stand together against gun violence and drugs that are poisoning our youth and dictating their future,” Wooten said.