NEWLAND — Residents who attended a community meeting to discuss amenities for a new park in northern Pasquotank overwhelming support naming it Newland Park.
County officials and a consultant from Benesch and Company conducted the park meeting at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Newland Thursday.
The county recently completed the purchase of the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Highway 158 in Newland for the park.
When County Manager Sparty Hammett asked for a show of hands to name the park Newland Park almost every one of the almost 70 people in attendance raised their hand.
“That’s good enough, it is your park,” Hammett said.
The county paid a total of $614,000 for the 51-acre site. The park will encompass 48 acres of the land. A 3.2-acre parcel subdivided from the larger tract will be used for a future northern public safety substation for EMS and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
The park will be built in two phases with the first phase amenities mostly dependent on the county getting a second grant from the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. The county is in the process of applying for the grant.
The county received a $289,000 PARTF grant last fall that paid for half of the purchase cost of the land for just the park. The county paid for the rest of the land for the park, plus provided additional money for the land for the future public safety substation.
Pasquotank has also applied for a state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to help with park funding.
If the county receives a second PARTF grant construction of the park could begin in late 2023. PARTF grants are awarded each fall.
“If we get the PARTF grant things would move quickly after that,” Hammett said.
The county is paying Benesch up to $27,800 to develop a master plan. Jon Wood, the company’s senior project manager, described the future park as a “big space.”
Wood said phase 1 amenities will use about 10 acres of the 48-acre park. The rest of land will be used as open space until phase 2 begins. That isn’t expected to be developed for five to 10 years, depending on future funding and growth in the area.
The amenities displayed at the meeting for the first phase included a walking trail around the park with two different loops, playground areas, event lawns, a large pavilion-restroom combination along with a mid-sized pavilion and several picnic shelters. Two half-court basketball courts and two pickleball courts are proposed in the first phase.
Currituck Parks and Recreation Director Jason Weeks, a life-long Newland resident, said he is “thrilled” the park is moving forward.
“I have a young daughter and this can’t get built fast enough,” Weeks said.
One of the trail loops will be a half-mile in length while the second will be three-quarters of a mile.
“There is a big trail system that wraps around the park,” Wood said. “We do loops in measurements so folks that are trying to get a certain amount of steps in, miles in, it is pretty easy to do that.”
The walking trails, playground, the pavilion-restroom and the other pavilion and picnic shelters seemed to gather the most support among residents.
The Rev. Gladys Griffin asked if there would be playground-type equipment for adults.
“I’m a senior citizen and I love to swing,” Griffin said to laughter among attendees. “Are you going to have any swings there? I have been waiting a long time for this and I would like to live to see it.’’
Officials said equipment for adults is something that can be looked at during the planning phase for the park.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said phase 2 could include athletic fields.
Once open, the park hours are expected to be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the year. But Clark said the park could open earlier than 10 a.m. for people who want to beat the summer heat.