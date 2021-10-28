A six-foot talking rabbit will be giving people the creeps this Halloween weekend at College of The Albemarle.
The COA Student Theater’s production of “Harvey,” a story about a man and his best friend, a talking white rabbit named Harvey who is invisible to everyone but his human companion, opens tonight at 7 p.m.
“Harvey” was written by playwright and children’s author Mary Chase and appeared on Broadway in 1944. A few years later, in 1950, actor Jimmy Stewart starred as the protagonist, Elwood P. Dowd, in the popular movie version, also called “Harvey.”
In this part drama-part comedy, Dowd and his buddy Harvey have become an embarrassment to his sister, Veta Louise Simmons, and his niece, Myrtle Mae Simmons. Dowd is 47 years old and owns the house that he shares with Veta and Myrtle Mae.
COA’s performance opens with the two women hosting a tea for the Wednesday Forum ladies social circle. Dowd comes home unexpectedly and introduces Harvey to Ethel Chauvenet, a 65-year-old wealthy and well-connected socialite.
Unsure what is happening at first, Ethel grows confused as Elwood tries to introduce her to an unseen talking rabbit standing in the living room. Ethel collects her jacket and rushes out of the house, as Veta and Myrtle Mae try unsuccessfully to stop her and explain what’s going on.
Having had enough of Elwood’s antics, Veta and Myrtle Mae decide they have no choice but to commit their brother and uncle to the care of Chumley’s Rest sanitarium.
The sanitarium is overseen by the young psychiatric doctor, Lyman Sanderson, and the much older and experienced psychiatrist Dr. William R. Chumley. At the sanitarium, Elwood is rushed away to the inner confines of Chumley’s Rest, while Veta is in Sanderson’s office discussing her brother’s condition.
During their conversation, Sanderson is mistakenly led to believe that it’s Veta who needs psychiatric help and not her brother. Sanderson orders Elwood released and has Veta whisked away to the hydrotherapy tub, where she remains a bit longer than the doctor prescribed.
In the following scene, still at the sanitarium, Dr. Chumley is updated on the new patient, Veta, who, according to Sanderson, believes “her son” is talking to a giant rabbit.
After a few more questions, Chumley realizes his subordinate has committed the wrong person and orders Veta released from care.
As the search for Elwood unfolds, the remaining characters begin questioning their own sanity.
“Harvey” stars siblings Samuel Merrick as Elwood, Richard Merrick as Dr. Chumley and Jennifer Merrick as Veta Simmons. Hannah Gegan fills the role of Myrtle Mae and Patricia Lehman performs as Ethel Chavaunet. Damon Horak plays Dr. Sanderson and Gabs Wilson plays Ruth Kelly, the 24-year-old nurse at Chumley’s Rest. Other cast members include Manuela Castano Castillo, Ricky Austin, Emily Rutsch, Frank Elfring and Doug Gardner.
The performance takes place in just two settings, Elwood’s home and Chumley’s Rest. The backdrop for the setting remains nearly identical throughout the play, with a few minor changes between scenes. For example, when the characters are at Elwood’s house, the stage lighting is orange and warm. The lighting turns blue and cold when the setting moves to Chumley’s Rest.
Director Sandra Krueger said the backdrop actually provides an interesting effect during the play. Made primarily of muslin, the backdrop is a thin off-white fabric that allows backlighting to cast silhouettes. That stage trick will be crucial for at least one key scene, she said.
“Harvey” opens today at 7 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center at COA-Elizabeth City. Additional show times are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and a concluding performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Advanced tickets are $19.50 for adults, $18.50 for senior citizens, $16.50 each for groups of 10 or more and $9.50 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.albemarle.edu/pac or by calling 252-335-9050. Tickets purchased at the door at time of performance will cost $2 more.