In addition to closing dining areas and switching to takeout and delivery-only, area restaurants increasingly are taking steps to ensure patrons who enter lobby areas for takeout meals are practicing social distancing and other safety precautions.
Albemarle Regional Health Services continues to conduct sanitation inspections at restaurants even though Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order last month closed their dining areas and restricted them to providing only takeout and delivery options.
In addition, ARHS is providing restaurants information on how to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“ARHS is continuing to ensure the health and safety of the public by giving restaurants necessary documentation to implement guidelines to protect their employees and the patrons who continue to utilize these services,” the agency said in response to a query from The Daily Advance this week. “Information put forth from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is regularly shared with restaurants to keep them up to date and in compliance with the executive order.”
ARHS noted restaurants are taking steps to keep workers and customers safe.
“We have seen instances across the region where restaurants are adapting their business hours and reducing staff to help with social distancing practices,” the agency said.
DHHS says the risk of transferring viruses from touching food or packaging that has been exposed to coronavirus is very low, based on current research. To further minimize risk, you should wash or sanitize your hands after handling food packaging, DHHS recommends.
DHHS notes coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person to person through respiratory droplets and that currently there is no research to support transmission of the virus directly by eating food that might inadvertently contain the virus.