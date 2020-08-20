Even as some local indoor gyms reopen under a medical exception in state COVID-19 regulations, three area fitness centers managed by YMCA of South Hampton Roads remain closed for now.
The indoor gyms operated by Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City, Currituck Family YMCA in Barco and Outer Banks Family YMCA in Nags Head will remain closed during Phase 2 of North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions, a spokesman for the YMCA said this week.
The YMCA closed its facilities to indoor exercise after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order March 27 closing bars, gyms, theaters and amusement parks in the state. Cooper ordered the businesses closed because of the potential threat their operations pose to spreading the coronavirus.
Because of Cooper’s order, all indoor gyms in North Carolina were to remain closed until Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions were slated to take effect in late June. However, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Cooper extended Phase 2 restrictions into July. He then extended them again on Aug. 5, saying they would remain in place until 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
In recent weeks, however, a number of indoor fitness centers in the area — Foundation Fitness and Rehabilitation in Hertford and Planet Fitness in Elizabeth City — have reopened, citing a medical exception in Cooper’s May 20 executive order keeping in place the Phase 2 restrictions.
According to a June 5 memo by N.C. Special Deputy Attorney General Phillip A. Rubin, the exception applies to persons needing physical or occupational therapy ordered by a medical professional.
In many cases, physical or occupational therapists’ equipment is part of a hospital facility or doctor’s office, Rubin’s memo reads. However, if health care professionals determine specific patients with medical conditions need to use equipment at an indoor gym or fitness center, that facility can reopen for that purpose, the memo states.
Rubin’s memo goes on to say that allowing the limited reopening of fitness centers for medical patients wouldn’t pose the health risk a general reopening would. That’s because fewer people are expected to take advantage of the exception.
Asked if the YMCA is considering reopening its gyms in North Carolina under the medical exception outlined in Rubin’s memo, the YMCA spokesman indicated it isn’t.
“Right now we are staying in communication with the governor about the COVID-19 health crisis,” the spokesman said. “We continue to advocate for the reopening of YMCA locations in North Carolina.”
The spokesman noted that YMCA facilities in Virginia have been allowed to reopen under that state’s COVID-19 guidelines without incident.
“Our YMCA facilities in Virginia have proven they are able to safely serve and benefit the community while operating under the state’s guidelines for the past nine weeks,” the spokesman said.
Though closed to indoor exercise, YMCA facilities continue to offer outdoor exercise sessions and both lap and recreational swimming as well as camp/child care services to members, the spokesman said.
Jamie Koch, executive director of the Albemarle Family YMCA, said Wednesday the Elizabeth City agency is offering nine swimming sessions a day, each lasting 45 minutes.
To ensure social distancing only six swimmers are allowed in the pool at a time, Koch said. As another preventive measure against COVID-19, the YMCA’s locker rooms are closed, meaning swimmers are asked to come already dressed to swim.
The YMCA is also offering about 12 outdoor exercise classes a week, including two on Saturday. Classes are either 30 minutes or an hour and include cycling, yoga and both low-intensity and high-intensity interval training.
To ensure social distancing, equipment like stationary bicycles and mats are spaced apart outdoors for the classes. Also, only about four to six members take part in each class at a time.
The YMCA is also operating its e-Learning Academy for schoolchildren weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The academy is designed for kids whose parents work during the day and need help logging into their remote learning school lessons.
Koch said about 80 kids are enrolled but because not every child comes every day, daily attendance is about 56.
Parents don’t have to be a YMCA member to enroll their child in the e-Learning Academy. The fee is $25 a day or $125 per week, although the YMCA can offer discounts of up to 40 percent to some participants.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.