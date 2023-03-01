Marathon Nee

U.S. Coast Guard Academy international cadet Godwyn Jiang Nee gives the two thumbs up sign as he runs in a recent race. Nee is captain of the academy’s Marathon Club and will be one of 36 cadets who plan to race in Saturday’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City.

 Photo courtesy Godwyn Jiang Nee

Spring break will start a little differently for Godwyn Piang Nee and 35 of his fellow U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets.

Instead of scattering across the country like many of the other almost 1,100 Coast Guard Academy cadets on Friday for a week break, Nee and the other members of the academy’s Marathon Club will board a C-130 bound for Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.