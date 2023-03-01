U.S. Coast Guard Academy international cadet Godwyn Jiang Nee gives the two thumbs up sign as he runs in a recent race. Nee is captain of the academy’s Marathon Club and will be one of 36 cadets who plan to race in Saturday’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City.
Spring break will start a little differently for Godwyn Piang Nee and 35 of his fellow U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets.
Instead of scattering across the country like many of the other almost 1,100 Coast Guard Academy cadets on Friday for a week break, Nee and the other members of the academy’s Marathon Club will board a C-130 bound for Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.
Once on the ground the cadets plan to run in Saturday’s 2nd annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon in the city. All of the cadets will run in the full marathon.
The half marathon and full marathon begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in front of Waterfront Park. Both races also finish at Waterfront Park.
Marathon weekend also includes a 5K run Friday at 4 p.m. and a Health and Fitness Expo at the K.E. White Center today and Friday that is open to both runners and the public.
Nee is an international cadet from the Indian Ocean island nation of the Republic of Mauritius and captain of the academy’s Marathon Club. Mauritius is located 1,100 nautical miles off the southeast coast of the African continent, east of Madagascar.
Nee, 22, is a senior majoring in marine sciences. Following his graduation in May, he will serve in Mauritius’ military for five years. He is one of five international cadets in a senior class of around 300 and the first ever from Mauritius.
Nee has run conventional marathons of 26.2 miles but also ultra-marathons with distances up to 50 miles. The last several months Nee has centered his training on being “faster” in preparation for Saturday’s marathon. He ran a half marathon two weeks ago.
“I’m optimistic for the marathon this weekend,” Nee said.
Nee credited Base Elizabeth City Cmdr. Brook Sherman for helping arrange for the Marathon Club to run this weekend. He said it wasn’t hard to convince his fellow cadets to make the trip for the marathon since they are hopping a ride on a C-130.
“This would not have been possible without the help of Base Elizabeth City,” Nee said. “Getting a round-trip flight is amazing.”
Nee said the cadet runners have an event planned with local Junior ROTC students but there will also be time to tour the Coast Guard base and the city.
“Some (Coast Guard) alumni are coming in from the Norfolk and Virginia Beach area to see us,” Nee said. “A couple of them will be racing, too. It will be a little bit of a reunion with some recent graduates.’’