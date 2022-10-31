A popular host for National Public Radio was the guest speaker at Elizabeth City State University last week.
Leila Fadel, co-host of NPR’s “Morning Edition” radio show, was the guest for ECSU’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series, Thursday evening. Fadel also hosts the news podcast “Up First.” She spoke before a full house in a lecture titled, “Global Conversations Creating Community Impact.”
Fadel, who is Lebanese-American, spoke for an hour on several topics, from her experiences covering conflict in Iraq and Egypt to her coverage of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police and its aftermath.
“I keep wanting to say ‘good morning’ but I know it’s not morning,” she told the audience. “Morning Edition” is broadcast live weekday mornings starting at 5 a.m.
Fadel spoke briefly about her career, which began at the St. Paul Pioneer Press newspaper in St. Paul, Minnesota. She reported on everything, from politics to crime.
“Whatever people would let me write about,” she said.
Later, while working the news desk at a newspaper in Fort Worth, Texas, she was offered the opportunity to go to Iraq and cover the U.S. war, she said. According to a 2021 NPR report, Fadel was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon and speaks Arabic.
She was 24 years old when she was assigned to Baghdad. Her coverage centered on the Iraqi people and how they were coping with the war.
“I wanted to tell people what they are doing to try to have a normal life,” she said.
Fadel was later named bureau chief for the Washington Post’s desk in Cairo, where she covered the 2011 Egyptian revolution.
She was briefly detained by Egyptian authorities for her coverage of the revolution.
“Truth is a very powerful thing,” and those in power go after journalists who are there to report the truth, she said later in her discussion.
While in Cairo, Fadel “fell in love” with the audio process of storytelling, she said. That newfound passion led her to NPR, where she has been reporting since 2012.
During her presentation, Fadel played a 3-minute audio clip from her interview with a Minneapolis resident following the murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Her interview takes place at the site of Floyd’s death, outside the Cup Foods store at E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.
Fadel also was in Ukraine this year covering the Russian invasion and ongoing war. She played a clip from her interview with a young boy who had been injured by Russian troops, and the boy’s mother.
“Russian forces opened fire on their car” as they fled Kiev, the mother tells Fadel.
Fadel also expressed concern over the dangers that fact-based journalism faces today.
“When people don’t like what we’re reporting they believe it’s fiction,” she said.
Newspapers across the country, down to the community news level, are understaffed and many have closed, she said. When newspapers close, particularly in rural communities, they often leave behind so-called “news deserts,” and waiting to fill that void are websites that promote themselves as “news” sites, she said.
However, those sites often traffic in racist memes and fake or sketchy reports on political issues and events, according to Fadel.
Fadel concluded her discussion by fielding audience questions about NPR’s news-gathering process.