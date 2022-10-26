...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A host of National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” who’s reported on policing and race, including the protests in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s killing by a police officer, will be the speaker for Elizabeth City State University’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series Thursday evening.
Leila Fadel, who also hosts the news podcast “Up First,” will give a lecture entitled, “Global Conversations Creating Community Impact,” at the Mary Albritton Douglas Auditorium at the Walter N. & Henrietta B. Ridley Student Center at 7 p.m.
Besides the George Floyd protests, Fadel has also reported on Muslim communities in the U.S. and the healthcare system inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As NPR’s international correspondent, Fadel also covered a massacre in Cairo in which police shot into a crowd to clear pro-Muslim Brotherhood protesters, killed between 1,000 to 2,000 people.
In 2014, Fadel covered the fall of Mosul, Iraq, to the Islamic State and reported on the Yazidi women who were kidnapped and enslaved by IS fighters.
Before joining NPR, Fadel covered the Middle East as Cairo bureau chief for The Washington Post. Before that, she covered the Iraq War for nearly five years for the Knight Ridder and McClatchy Newspapers.
In 2016, Fadel was the Council on Foreign Relations Edward R. Murrow fellow. She has won a number of prestigious awards including the Goldziher Prize for her series, “Muslims in America: A New Generation,” which was completed in collaboration with National Geographic”; the Lowell Thomas Award for her coverage of the 2013 coup in Egypt; a Gracie award for her story of a single mother in Tunisia whose two eldest daughters joined IS; and a George. R. Polk award for her foreign coverage of the Iraq war.
Tickets are required to attend Fadel’s lecture in person. Visit bit.ly/ECSULeilaFadel for tickes. The lecture will also be broadcast on ECSU’s YouTube channel.