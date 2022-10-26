A host of National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” who’s reported on policing and race, including the protests in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s killing by a police officer, will be the speaker for Elizabeth City State University’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series Thursday evening.

Leila Fadel, who also hosts the news podcast “Up First,” will give a lecture entitled, “Global Conversations Creating Community Impact,” at the Mary Albritton Douglas Auditorium at the Walter N. & Henrietta B. Ridley Student Center at 7 p.m.