It could be more than a year before the National Transportation Safety Board completes its final report of the Jan. 7 plane crash that killed two Edenton men.
That’s according to NTSB spokesman Keith Hollow.
“A typical NTSB investigation can take 12 to 24 months to complete,” Hollow said this week. “It is a long and methodical process.”
Hollow was responding to questions regarding the NTSB’s preliminary report of the crash that killed Edenton residents Eric John Bergevin, 53, and Christian Rask Fauchald, 54.
The crash occurred in southern Suffolk, Virginia, off Virginia Highway 32 just before 12:15 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, as the men were flying from Edenton’s Northeastern Regional Airport to Suffolk Executive Airport in Suffolk. Bergevin and Fauchald were flying in a four-seat, single-engine Piper PA28 aircraft, which was owned by Bergevin, who had earned his pilot certificate on Nov. 29, 2022, according to the NTSB.
The preliminary report was posted to the NTSB’s website about a week after the crash. According to Hollow, the report is a factual account of the events leading up to the crash.
“The NTSB preliminary report does not contain any analysis and will allow the facts to stand as is until additional details are known,” he said. “NTSB does not speculate and will allow the investigation to go where the facts lead.”
The preliminary report also does not identify the pilot of the plane by name, nor does it name the mechanic who was questioned by the NTSB investigator.
“Regarding the names, the NTSB does not include the names of those involved in accident investigations in its reports,” Hollow said. “Also, to note, NTSB does not release names or make identification at the time an accident occurs.”
The report states that an aircraft mechanic at the Edenton airport informed the pilot not to fly the plane until he had time to further investigate a problem found with the aircraft’s engine.
Asked if an airport or one of its workers, such as a mechanic, can order a plane grounded due to mechanical concerns, Hollow referred the question to the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The FAA would be the more appropriate agency to inquire about since they are the regulatory agency and set the guidelines for the aviation industry,” he said.
Contacted Wednesday, an FAA spokeswoman said the administration does not comment on ongoing investigations.
“But speaking generally the pilot-in-command of an aircraft is directly responsible for and is the final authority as to the operation of the aircraft,” FAA spokesperson Mina Kaji said.
Hollow said the NTSB’s preliminary report is composed of information gleaned from initial interviews and/or information provided to the agency in the early stages of its investigation.
The report identifies the registration number of the Piper PA28 involved in the crash as N529FL, which according to the Federal Aviation Administration is registered to Grey Rose Air LLC. The FAA lists two planes registered to Grey Rose Air LLC. The second plane also is a Piper PA28 but its registration number is N9649J.
The preliminary report begins on Jan. 1 when the plane’s pilot notified a mechanic at the Edenton airport of a concern with the engine. That day the pilot had discovered an “excessive” RPM drop while performing a magneto check of the plane’s engine. A magneto is part of an aircraft engine’s ignition system and operates in line with the engine’s spark plugs.
The pilot told the mechanic he had parked the plane in front of the mechanic’s hangar so the mechanic could evaluate the aircraft, the report states.
On Jan. 4 the mechanic inspected the plane’s engine. First suspecting faulty spark plugs as the culprit, the mechanic removed all eight spark plugs and then cleaned and inspected them for electrical resistance. He discovered two of the plugs had “very high resistance” and a third was “firing a little weak,” the report states.
The mechanic replaced the three bad plugs, and along with the other five, put all the plugs back in the engine, according to the report.
Later on Jan. 4 the pilot visited the airport and asked the mechanic if he could perform a ground engine check, to which the mechanic agreed.
Once the engine started, the mechanic “knew right away” that the new spark plugs had not resolved the RPM issue as the engine was “skipping,” the report states. After the pilot shut down the engine, the mechanic told him the plane “was not to be flown” until he could further investigate the problem, the report states. The mechanic told the pilot that he “most likely” would be able to investigate the engine on Monday, Jan. 9.
“At the time of the accident, the airplane had not been released from maintenance as the mechanic had not had an opportunity to further investigate the engine anomaly,” the report states.
Bergevin was president and chief executive officer of West Town Bank & Trust and its parent company, Integrated Financial Holdings Inc. He was the husband of 23 years to Jennifer Suzanne Norvell and the father of two children, Hannah Rose Bergevin and Alex Grey Bergevin.
Fauchald was owner of the Governor’s Pub, a popular eatery in downtown Edenton. He was originally from Hudson, Wisconsin, and moved to Edenton and opened the Governor’s Pub several years ago.
The Northeastern Regional Airport is owned by the town of Edenton. Airport officials and Town Manager Corey Gooden have declined comment on the crash and the subsequent investigation.