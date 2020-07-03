COVID-19 continued to have a big impact on the region’s employment in May, as more than 4,800 residents in five area counties — roughly 11 percent of the counties’ total workforce — reported being without a job.
There were some encouraging signs, however.
The region’s number of unemployed in May was about 120 fewer than in April; three of the five counties reported lower jobless rates than in April; and the total workforce in the five counties actually grew by 372 workers, according to data released this week by the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Chowan County in fact reported, along with Bertie County, the lowest jobless rate — 8.1 percent — in the state for May. That was despite Chowan’s jobless rate actually rising from 7.8 percent in April.
According to the Commerce Department data, Chowan’s workforce grew by 110 from April, when it was 5,442, to 5,552 in May. Its number of jobless, however, grew from 428 in April to 452 in May.
Win Dale, executive director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, said it was “impressive” the county was tied with Bertie for the lowest unemployment rate in the state.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been in that position,” he said.
Dale said Chowan “was blessed” in that many of its industries and businesses were deemed “essential” when Gov. Roy Cooper issued his stay-at-home order this spring. As a result, many were able to stay open.
With the state still in Phase 2 of Cooper’s reopening plan, there are still some businesses like the Taylor Theater, gyms and caterers that have not been able reopen yet. At least one restaurant also hasn’t been able to reopen, Dale said.
But he was optimistic both the local and national economies “are coming back,” noting that the national unemployment rate has now fallen to 11.1 percent.
As for why the county’s unemployment rate went up in May, Dale wasn’t sure.
“It could be that people who’ve been trying to get through the state unemployment system to file a claim may have finally gotten through,” he said. “That may have been a contributing factor. It could be they were unemployed in March and April but only showed up (as unemployed) in the May report.”
Pasquotank County was the only other county to report an increase in unemployment. Its rate rose from 11.3 percent in April to 11.4 percent in May.
Pasquotank’s workforce also grew in May, increasing by 134 to 16,750. Its number of jobless also increased, from 1,876 in April to 1,907 in May.
The Commerce Department also released unemployment data for 24 micropolitan statistical areas, including Elizabeth City. According to that data, Elizabeth City’s number of unemployed increased by 12 people to 2,759 in May, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 10.6 percent.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy said he’s optimistic the county’s jobless rate will be lower when June’s unemployment figures are released.
The state entered Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 22 and Lockamy suspects many people returned to the workforce as the economy started to reopen.
“As we move forward things should improve,” he said. “I’m optimistic that the economy will be more stabilized (by the end of the year).”
Lockamy also said that business leaders, entrepreneur’s and small businesses owners he talks with across the county share that optimism.
“Confidence, it’s definitely down a little bit, but it is not out of the ballpark,” Lockamy said. “They all feel that this will be short-lived and it is just a matter of getting through this.”
Three other area counties — Currituck, Camden and Perquimans — reported decreases in their jobless rates.
Currituck reported the biggest drop in unemployment: 1.1 percent. In April, it reported 1,820 unemployed out of a workforce of 13,593, for a rate of 13.4 percent. In May, it reported 1,663 unemployed in a workforce of 13,663 for a rate of 12.2 percent.
Camden’s unemployment rate also fell in May. In April, the county reported 388 persons unemployed in a workforce of 4,502 — a rate of 8.6 percent. In May, its number of unemployed fell to 377 in a workforce of 4,521 — a rate of 8.3 percent.
According to County Manager Ken Bowman, there are typically only about 140 people are out of work in Camden. In May 2019, for example, the county’s unemployment rate was only 3.8 percent.
Bowman said many of those currently unemployed have been furloughed because of the pandemic and he believes they will be back to work soon.
In the meantime, the county is working through local agencies to get helpful information to people who are looking for employment, he said.
Perquimans County’s jobless rate also decreased. In April, it reported 483 jobless in a workforce of 4,810 — a rate of 10 percent. In May, its number of jobless fell to 475 in a workforce of 4,829 — a rate of 9.8 percent.
There were also some encouraging signs statewide. Even though the number of unemployed increased by 31,903 to 617,073, the state’s workforce grew by 166,364 in May to 4.8 million.
In addition, only 65 counties saw increases in their jobless rate in May. Another 35 counties saw decreases. That compares to April when all 100 counties saw increases. In addition, the number of counties with jobless rates between 5 percent and 10 percent fell by four in May, from 23 to 19.
The news wasn’t all good, however. The number of counties with jobless rates of 10 percent and above rose by four — from 77 to 81. In addition, the jobless rate ticked up to 12.7 percent after being 12.5 percent in April. No area counties had a jobless rate as high as the state’s rate.