national weather service graphic

A National Weather Service graphic found at its Facebook page explains the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Today is forecast to be the hottest day of the year for residents living east of Interstate 95 from southeastern Virginia to Bertie County, and this weekend’s weather won’t be any cooler, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s temperatures reached the high 90s to near 100F, with regional heat indices ranging from 105 to 112 degrees, the NWS office in Wakefield, Virginia, said in a Facebook post.


  