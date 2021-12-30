A popular downtown restaurant has been sold but its ownership will remain in local hands.
Jim Nye has sold his Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine restaurant to The Mills Downtown Bistro owner Janne Mills. Mills will take over ownership of Hoppin’ Johnz on Jan. 5.
Nye, a five-decade veteran of the hospitality industry, opened Hoppin’ Johnz five years ago at 606 E. Colonial Avenue and said it was time to retire and “pass the torch.” Nye, 74, has been in the hospitality business in the city since 1990.
“I’m not getting any younger,” Nye joked. “If I do this any longer what will I do when I retire?”
Nye said he plans to do “typical” retirement things: traveling, playing golf and fishing. People could also see Nye around the city playing his bass guitar.
“I was into music as a kid and in a band and all of that,” Nye said. “I would like to get back into music a little bit. I have got to know some musicians here and wouldn’t mind hanging out with some of them.”
Nye said he won’t miss the stress and long hours of owning a restaurant but will miss his customers and those that worked for him.
“I will miss being around hospitality workers, restaurant people because they are very hard-working and are nice to be around,” Nye said. “This city has been incredibly supportive of me and I can’t thank them enough.”
Nye said that Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant and Ghost Harbor Brewery owner Thomas Reese were especially supportive.
“Debbie started her job a week before I opened,” Nye said. “Ghost Harbor opened up a year after I opened this one. We all just clicked and we kind of primed the pump for everything that has and is happening downtown. I’m real proud of that.”
The Mills Downtown Bistro is located right around the corner from Hoppin’s Johnz on East Colonial and 200 N. Poindexter Street and Mills said she is excited to own a second restaurant.
“We had a conversation and he let me know that he was thinking about retiring and would be selling Hoppin’ Johnz,” Mills said. “It just seemed like a natural fit for us. We are excited to be a part of downtown and the downtown is really growing. I grew up in the city and I love seeing things happening downtown and we want to be a part of it.’’
Mills opened the Bistro three years ago and said Hoppin’ Johnz customers will see no changes when it reopens on Jan. 10 under new ownership.
“It works well as it is and we see no reason to change it,” Mills said.
Both The Mills Downtown Bistro and Hoppin’ Johnz will be closed next week to complete the transition and do some housekeeping, Mills said.
“At Hoppin’ Johnz, we have to do inventory for the transition,” Mills said. “For the Bistro, it’s just a really good chance to do some housekeeping and to give the staff some well-deserved time off. We will then pick up the next week and roll.”
Mills said business has been good since the Bistro opened its doors in November 2018 and that buying Hoppin’ Johnz was a natural progression. She said customer loyalty was especially strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things have really gone well and the community has really been fantastic,” Mills said. “We have a great customer base and it is growing every day.”
In fact, it was Nye that helped the bistro get off the ground.
Mills’ son, Michael Mills, is a classically trained chef who knows the ins and outs of a kitchen, but the pair knew little about launching a restaurant.
“We had Jim Nye as a consultant,” Janne Mills said. “Jim helped us open the Bistro and he has helped us all along until we got our feet underneath us.’’
City resident Peter Thomson has been a fan of Nye’s for many years, dating back to when Nye owned Mulligan’s in the city. He said Nye will be missed and wishes him well in retirement.
“I would like to persuade him to open something else,” Thomson said with a laugh. “Jim is the ultimate entrepreneur and he has all the numbers in his head to do everything. Jim selling is a huge brain-drain for the city.’’