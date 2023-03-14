...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County,
and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
COROLLA — It will cost $12 to climb to the top of the Currituck Beach Lighthouse this year, but you can go it for free on Saturday.
The 148-year-old red brick lighthouse, which is still in use as a navigational aid, reopens for the 2023 season on Saturday. To mark the occasion, the Outer Banks-based nonprofit that owns the lighthouse will open it to all climbers ages 4 and up for free between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
"Enjoy the beautiful grounds, the 220 steps to the top, the panoramic view of the northern Outer Banks, a unique elliptical brick path, and the Victorian stick style buildings" on the property, Outer Banks Conservationists said in a press release Tuesday, adding that the smaller lighthouse keeper’s house, which includes a museum shop, will also be open.
Besides the lighthouse's original 1st order Fresnel lens, visitors can learn about the history of the lighthouse tower, the lives of those who worked as lightkeepers, and some of the shipwrecks the lighthouse was built to help prevent.
According to Outer Banks Conservationists, the lighthouse's night marker has a 3 second-on, 17 second-off pattern. It was built in 1875 as an aid to navigators to fill the last remaining "dark space" on the East Coast.
First opened to the public in 1990, the lighthouse tower is now open every day of the year, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 30. After Saturday, the cost to climb the lighthouse is $12. Season passes are available.
All climbers must sign a liability waiver before climbing. Children younger than 4 are not allowed to climb on their own but may enter secured in a backpack. Leashed pets are welcome on the lighthouse grounds.