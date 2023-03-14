Lighthouse 1

Outer Banks Conservationists, the owner of the Currituck Beach Lighthouse, will hold its annual free climb of the 147-year-old lighthouse in Corolla on Saturday.

 The Daily Advance

COROLLA — It will cost $12 to climb to the top of the Currituck Beach Lighthouse this year, but you can go it for free on Saturday.

The 148-year-old red brick lighthouse, which is still in use as a navigational aid, reopens for the 2023 season on Saturday. To mark the occasion, the Outer Banks-based nonprofit that owns the lighthouse will open it to all climbers ages 4 and up for free between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.