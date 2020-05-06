The Outer Banks will reopen to visitors next weekend.
Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties jointly announced Wednesday that visitors will be allowed access to the Outer Banks beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 16. Campgrounds on the Currituck mainland will also reopen that day.
The counties said the decision follows Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement on Tuesday that he plans to modify his statewide stay-at-home order when it expires on Friday, beginning Phase One of his plan to ease some COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
“Allowing visitors on May 16 will allow seven days for local businesses, attractions, and accommodations providers to prepare for the arrival of visitors following the expiration (on May 8) of the governor’s original stay at home order,” the counties said in a joint press release.
Visitors and non-resident property owners were barred from the Outer Banks in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials in all three counties are advising visitors traveling to the Outer Banks to contact their accommodations provider to confirm their reservation and arrival plans.
Officials also are warning visitors that local and state COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, including limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery-only service and limiting the number of customers allowed in retail establishments to 50 percent of capacity.
Restaurants in the state may be allowed to reopen for dine-in in some capacity on May 26 if the state transitions to phase two of Cooper’s reopening plan.
“As visitors prepare for vacation, it is important to remember that the coronavirus is not over,” the release said. “There are still state and local restrictions in effect to protect everyone’s safety that may impact the way you have vacationed on the Outer Banks in the past.”
Visitors are also being encouraged to bring paper products such as toilet paper and non-perishable groceries with them. The wearing of face masks is also being encouraged on the Outer Banks when social distancing is not possible, the release said.