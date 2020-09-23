CURRITUCK — A man visiting the Currituck County Outer Banks has died at a Virginia hospital, hours after Corolla Beach lifeguards rescued him from rough surf, a Currituck County press release states.
The release did not identify the man but said he was a 48-year-old visitor to the Outer Banks and that he died Tuesday night, apparently at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
According to the release, Currituck Communications Center was notified at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday that two swimmers were in distress in the ocean. The man apparently had gone into life-threatening surf to rescue his daughter and was himself overcome by waves, the release states.
Lifeguards with Corolla Beach Rescue quickly arrived and were able to locate the man. When they removed him from the water he was in cardiac arrest, the release states.
Firefighter/paramedics from Currituck County Fire and EMS and members of Corolla Fire Rescue immediately began advanced life support measures and the man regained a pulse, the release states. The man was flown by Nightingale Air Ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General in critical condition but died overnight, the county said.
The man's daughter, who also wasn't identified, was found safe on the beach, the release states. She apparently had been able to exit the water before lifeguards arrived.
Currituck public safety officials have been advising beachgoers to stay out of dangerous surf that is forecast to continue for several days. The county has been posting red flags banning swimming on beaches as Hurricane Teddy passes off the Atlantic Coast.