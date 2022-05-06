One of the Republican candidates for Congress in the 1st House District is claiming that one of his chief rivals is unfit to be the GOP nominee, releasing documents that include allegations of spousal abuse, bankruptcy and scams.
According to candidate Sandy Roberson’s campaign, information in the “Sandy Smith Exposed” file was going to be used as an “October surprise” by Democrats. They claim to be using it as a May surprise of sorts now in order to prevent Smith from being discredited in a way that would put what they say is an otherwise competitive seat out of reach.
Both Roberson and Smith are among the eight Republicans bidding for their party’s nomination in the May 17 GOP primary to replace longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who is not seeking re-election. Smith, the GOP nominee in 2020, lost to Butterfield in the 1st District general election two years ago.
Both Roberson and Smith have raised over $1 million and have garnered major endorsements. Roberson received N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore’s endorsement at a late April fundraiser. Smith also has a list of big-name endorsements, including many from former President Donald Trump’s circle, like U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, former General Michael Flynn, and Roger Stone.
On May 4, Roberson released a statement on Twitter linking to the file and saying, “Sandy Smith as our nominee for #NC01 would spell disaster.” Eric Goranson, one of the ex-husbands in the files, also reached out independently to CJ to discuss the accusations.
“It first started out with Butterfield’s people (who) reached out to me,” Goranson, a radio host in Oregon, told CJ. “They were going to use that for an October surprise when he ran for re-election, but it sounds like he’s not running for re-election. So all the opposition research they were given, the Democratic Party were going to hang onto it. If she won the primary, they were going to bring it out right before the election.”
CJ also spoke with Roberson’s campaign manager, Adam Wood, in an April 2 phone interview after Goranson confirmed the “Sandy Smith Exposed” files were from Roberson’s team.
“We heard some pretty bad things about Sandy Smith, and so we decided to do some oppo research,” Wood said when asked about the files, adding that Democrats would “100%” use the information and “they wouldn’t be as nice about it as we are.”
Wood, in his conversation with CJ, especially highlighted Smith’s bankruptcy, saying, “I know what is black and white is that she has been bankrupt, and now she wants to be in charge of our tax dollars. … I mean, we’re talking about a government that is $30 trillion in debt, and then a woman that decided not to pay her bills wants to solve that problem?”
CJ also spoke to Randy Auman, Smith’s husband from 1995 to 2001. Both men claim their marriages with Smith involved physical abuse and financial misdealings.
Auman told CJ that she would sometimes take swings at him, but none that caused him injury. The incident that did leave him more worried for his safety, though, was when he says she attempted to run him over with his Mustang.
He said that she got close enough to where he could “feel that car brush by me,” and said, “There was no doubt I would have gotten injured by that one.”
Auman and Smith were divorced soon after and had serious disputes over custody of their children and property.
Goranson married Smith a few years later in 2007, and he said he very quickly had similar experiences. After an incident when both Smith and Goranson were arrested for domestic violence.
The Gig Harbor, Washington, police report on the incident, obtained by CJ, says that both were charged with “fourth-degree assault, domestic violence,” but the charges were later dropped.
The next business day, Goranson said he filed for divorce, “because I wasn’t going to have that in my life.” But the divorce, as he describes it, followed a similar pattern as her divorce with Auman. He said he was locked out of or unable to access his accounts and property, which Auman also claimed.
In interviews, Goranson and Auman both claimed Smith made money through various financial scams during their relationships with her.
CJ reached out to Sandy Smith through her website on May 2 to get comment on the accusations from her ex-husbands and on the Roberson campaign releasing documents on her divorces and bankruptcy. CJ also reached out to Smith’s campaign manager, Brandon Hawks, on May 4 but received no response by time of publication.