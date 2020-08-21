WINFALL — So far, so good.
That was Perquimans Central Principal Tracy Gregory’s assessment Thursday after two days of in-person classes at her school.
The Perquimans County Schools was the only area school district to begin the school year this week with in-person classes. Perquimans High School held in-person classes on Monday; Perquimans Middle School held in-person classes on Tuesday and Wednesday; and Perquimans Central and Hertford Grammar schools held in-person classes Tuesday through Friday.
By Thursday, Gregory still seemed a bit surprised by just how well the start of in-person classes has gone given the wealth of COVID-19 safety precautions her school is taking.
“It has gone smoother than a normal first day,” she said.
Everyone was in the building by 8:10 a.m. on the first day, Gregory said.
“It worked like clockwork,” she said.
And students were happy to be at school, Gregory said.
“We didn’t have any criers,” she said. “Usually we have criers on the first day.”
Gregory said attendance so far has been great.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner was at Perquimans Central Thursday morning helping with temperature checks for students whose parents were dropping them off. She noted that the school was able to reduce by 15 minutes the time it took to get students through the screening and into the building on Wednesday.
Each day the school is finding ways to make the screening process more efficient, she said.
There are also temperature check kiosks at the entrance to the building but those are being reserved for students who ride buses, she said.
“We don’t want the parents to leave if the child has a fever,” Turner said, explaining why the temperature check is performed before the child walks away from the car.
Christal Davis, who has a second-grader at Central, said things are much different this year.
“It’s kind of crazy but you’ve got to make it work somehow,” she said.
Davis said she believes the school is doing a good job keeping students safe.
“I hope everything just stays (on track) and doesn’t go out of whack,” she said.
Joshua Crandall said his son, a first-grader, is off to a good start this year.
“This is my second day dropping him off,” he said. “If you ask me they’re doing the best that they can. For the circumstances I think they’re doing a great job. They even have the superintendent out here.”
Josh Lassiter said the school is taking safety seriously and his daughter is enjoying being at school.
“I think they’re doing great,” Lassiter said. “It’s pretty awesome to see the superintendent out here on the front line. I think they’re doing as good a job as they can.”
Turner said support from parents has helped the start if in-person classes to go well.
“Parents have been very accommodating,” she said.
The children have focused on learning, Turner said.
“We were worried about masks but it really hasn’t been a problem,” she said. “We had several high school students tell us they would do anything in order to be back at school.”
All four schools in Perquimans are offering an option of in-person classes or remote learning. And they are working together to meet guidelines for safe distancing in classes.
For instance, seventh- and eighth-graders from Perquimans Middle School are going to class two days a week at Perquimans High School.
Students at the high school who chose in-person classes are only at the school on Mondays.
Laura Moreland, the principal at Perquimans Middle, pointed to the walls in the school’s hallways and noted they are currently bare. That’s because all decorations have been removed in order to foster as sanitary an environment as possible.
Moreland said about 40 percent of the school’s students currently are taking their classes through the remote learning option. That number shifts somewhat from day to day as students either decide they prefer to learn remotely or want to attend classes in person.
The trends are going in both directions, from remote to in-person and vice versa, according to Moreland.
Throughout the middle school teachers, students and staff were observing social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.