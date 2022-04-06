An offender who escaped the custody of two deputies outside the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Wednesday made it less than a block before he was recaptured.
According to Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, Jamarion Taylor was being escorted from the courthouse following a court hearing when he managed to slip his hand out of a handcuff and take off.
“When inmates are escorted to and from court they are shackled and paired with another inmate by handcuff on one hand of each inmate,” Wallio explained in an email. “(Taylor) was secured by shackles and handcuffed to another inmate but was able to slip his hand out of the handcuff.”
Because his legs were still still shackled, however, Taylor made it only about 200 feet before he was recaptured by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies at the corner of Pool Street and Colonial Avenue.
According to Wallio, Taylor’s escape lasted less than a minute. He escaped at 12:21:02 p.m. and was taken back into custody at 12:21:51 p.m.
No injuries were reported in the incident, Wallio said.
According to Wallio, Taylor was in court Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, felony probation violation, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a felon and resisting a public officer.
The last time an offender briefly escaped law enforcement custody in Pasquotank was on Nov. 15, 2021, Wallio said.