A man is in custody at Albemarle District Jail facing a host of drug and firearm charges following his arrest at a local motel, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday.
Officers with the Pasquotank and Perquimans sheriff’s offices and Elizabeth City Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday at the Days Inn in the 300 block of Hughes Boulevard, the release states.
During a search at the motel, officers seized “trafficking amounts” of fentanyl, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the release. They also seized two stolen firearms: a .45-caliber pistol and a .22 caliber pistol.
Officers arrested Jermaine Rossi Williams after the search. He was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance, resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer and two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine.
According to the release, the case will be reviewed by both the District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and additional charges may be filed.
Williams was being confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $161,000 secured bond, according to the release.