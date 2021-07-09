CAMDEN — The National Weather Service will be investigating whether a waterspout, tornado or straight line winds caused the damage to two homes and other property in a waterfront subdivision in Camden County Thursday evening.
No injuries were reported in the wind event at Taylors Beach that happened as Tropical Storm Elsa was crossing the region, law enforcement and emergency management officials said Friday.
Brian Parnell, emergency management coordinator for Pasquotank and Camden counties, said the two homes damaged in the storm are on Sunset Avenue. One sustained significant damage, the other minor damage, he said. A third property was also affected by the wind event but no structural damage to the home was reported, he said.
Chief Deputy Rodney Meads of the Camden Sheriff's Office said responding deputies also observed damage to several vehicles and watercraft. Photographs supplied by a Taylors Beach resident also showed downed trees.
Parnell said it's unclear right now what kind of wind event caused the damage.
"We don't know what it was," he said. "We working on the assumption it was a waterspout, which is nothing but a tornado over the water, a tornado, or straight line winds."
Parnell, who visited Taylors Beach Thursday night, said a resident told a law enforcement official that they saw a waterspout over the Pasquotank River just prior to the wind event. Parnell said he talked to a resident who said they heard the wind event as it was happening.
Parnell said the National Weather Service will ultimately determine what kind of wind event caused the damage at Taylors Beach.
"We send information to them and they look at several key indicators, including radar footage of the area at the time," he said. Weather service officials may also make a site visit before making a determination, he said.
All three homes at Taylors Beach were occupied at the time of the wind event, which was reported around 8:20 p.m., he said. He indicated there was no prior warning of the wind event.
"There was no tornado warning, alerts or notifications for that area," Parnell said.
The region was under a tornado watch and tornado warnings were issued for parts of Pasquotank and Camden earlier in the evening, but those were for the northern and western sides of the two counties, he said. Taylors Beach is located on the southeastern side of Camden.
"There was no radar indication to warrant a tornado warning for that area," Parnell said.
Parnell said he wasn't sure what the National Weather Service's timetable will be for making a determination about Thursday's wind event.
"That's one of my first phone calls this morning, to see if they have any plans to visit and what the next steps will be," he said.
Parnell said the weather service could make a preliminary determination of the wind event before a site visit. He does expect a site visit, though.
"I'm pretty sure they will put boots on the ground so they can make sure what happened," he said.
Neither Parnell nor Meads were aware of any other reports of damage in Camden from Thursday's storm.
Dominion Energy's outage map was showing an outage in the Taylor Beach area affecting 35 customers as of 8:40 a.m. The company was estimating power would be restored between noon and 5 p.m., according to the map.
The only other Dominion outage in the area, according to the map, was in the Rocky Hock Road area of Chowan County where seven customers were still without power as of 8:40 a.m. Dominion also estimated power would be restored there by 5 p.m.
A press release from Dominion also noted the storm brought down multiple lines and broke several power poles and cross arms in Williamston and Plymouth. Dominion said it also planned to restore power there today as well.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. did not report any outages from the storm.