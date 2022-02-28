The number of retailers facing fines for exceeding a state agency's 2% scanner pricing error rate has "exploded" over the past six months, largely because prices are rising faster than staff-strapped stores can change them, a N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services official says.
Chad Parker, measurement section manager in the Standards Division of the NCDA&CS, said last month his agency typically imposes fines of between $40,000 and $60,000 a year on retailers who fail pricing scanner inspections.
Fines for failed scanner inspections dipped to $10,985 in 2020, primarily because the standards division conducted fewer inspections during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, however, scanner inspection fines totaled $128,195 — more than twice the annual average — and so far this year, through only a month and a half, the fine total is $83,775, Parker said.
"I'd say there's been an explosion (of failed inspections requiring fines) over the past six months," Parker said.
Parker believes there are two main drivers for the increase: inflation and staffing shortages largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Small stores are seeing a lot of problems right now," he said. "Inflation is causing prices to go up and the stores don't have enough workers to get the prices changed."
Parker said that at a number of small retail stores, there may be only one manager working at a time. "And she's trying to ring up customers, change prices and do it all herself," he said. "There just isn't enough help to get this (price changes) done."
As a result, when Parker's team of inspectors visit stores to make routine scanner inspections they're finding more discrepancies between what the store says the price is on the shelf and what it's charging at the register.
Earlier this month, NCDA&CS said it had fined 22 stores across the state during the final quarter of 2021 for having an overcharge rate of more than 2% during their most recent inspection. Two of those stores were in the local area: the Dollar General at 917 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, and the Dollar General at 1503 Virginia Road in Edenton. The Shiloh store paid a $5,000 fine and the Edenton store paid a $10,000 fine, according to NCDA&CS.
A first inspection by state inspectors at the Dollar General store in Shiloh in October found a 10% error rate. A follow-up inspection in November found an 18% error rate. The store passed a 300-item scan on Jan. 3, Parker said. It will be reinspected next year, he said.
The first inspection of the Dollar General at 1503 Virginia Road in Edenton in August found a 16% error rate, NCDA&CS said. A follow-up inspection in September found a 12.67% error rate. A third inspection in November found a 13.67% error rate and a fourth inspection on Jan. 12 found a 16% error rate, Parker said.
"They'll continue to be reinspected every 60 days until they get their error rate down to that 2%," he said.
Parker said the 2% figure is a national standard for scanner error rates set by the National Institute of Standard Technologies.
According to Parker, an average of 275 stores fail price-scanner inspections every year. NCDA&CS tries to inspect those stores that have failed an inspection at least once a year, he said.
As one might expect, stores — or store chains — that chronically fail inspections are inspected more often.
"If a store or chain has continuing problems passing these inspections then those stores will receive more of our attention," Parker said. "We do this to protect the citizens of NC and encourage the store or stores to correct their problems."
Of the 22 stores fined in the last quarter of 2021, 13 were Dollar General Stores. In addition, seven Dollar General stores owed a total of $21,500 in outstanding fines for exceeding the 2% scanner error rate.
Asked about Parker's contention that retail stores are struggling to keep up with pricing changes because of the fast pace of inflation, Dollar General's public relations office released the following statement:
"Dollar General is committed to pricing accuracy for items purchased in our stores. Where a pricing anomaly is identified, Dollar General takes prompt action to address and correct the situation."
Addressing Parker's contention that staffing shortages are hampering stores' efforts to quickly update prices, Dollar General said: "We also continue to see strong applicant and employee staffing levels in our North Carolina stores."
According to Parker, NCDA&CS' data base contains some 3,750 retail stores — everything from grocery stores and auto parts stores to retailers like Walmart, Target, Family Dollar and Dollar General. The agency has only enough manpower — 20 inspectors — to inspect an average of 2,000 stores a year, meaning some stores are only checked once every two years. Stores that have been the subject of a complaint or that have failed an inspection are checked more often.
During these checks, which are unannounced, a NCDA&CS inspector picks at random 50 items from the store. The number of items can vary depending on the size of the store or if the inspection is based on a complaint.
The inspector's form notes the shelf price, scan price and correct price for each item as well as whether an error was "plus or minus." If the inspection finds more than 2 "overcharge" errors, the store fails the inspection. The inspector then selects an additional 50 items and those, too, are scanned for accuracy. If one or more overcharge errors are found, the store again fails the inspection.
A store that fails the second inspection is then flagged for a 300-item scan which typically takes place 30 days after the initial inspection. Although the store isn't told when the followup inspection will be, its management is notified by the Standards Division of the scanning errors that were found and mailed a copy of the inspection report. They're also advised to make immediate corrections to get prices up to date.
During the 300-item scan, inspectors are supposed to choose items at random from all aisles of the store. If overcharges of 2% or less (six items) are found, the store is considered within the standards division's error policy and no further action is taken.
If, however, the error rate is more than 2%, the store is assessed a fine of $150 plus $15 for every item that was overcharged, up to a maximum of $5,000. Stores are not assessed fines for undercharges.
A store that fails the 300-item scan is flagged for another 300-item scan within 60 days, and subsequent inspections every 60 days afterward until it can meet the 2% or less overcharge rate.
Fines increase for each subsequent failed inspection. Failing the second 300-item scan will cost the store $650 plus $15 for every item that was overcharged, again up to a maximum of $5,000. The base fine then rises by $500 on each additional failed inspection.