Ghost Harbor Brewing in downtown Elizabeth City remained open Wednesday night as about 200 people several blocks away peacefully protested the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. by a Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy earlier that morning.
Brown was shot as sheriff’s deputies from Pasquotank and Dare counties tried to execute a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street.
Ghost Harbor owner Thomas Reese said Thursday that the brewery was again operating normally and he expressed hope that things would remain calm. He said other business owners he had spoken with were also planning be open as normal.
Reese’s optimism stems from the fact that Wednesday’s protest was peaceful and the crowd dispersed around 10 p.m.
“Our community, we feel like the folks that live in Elizabeth City, they do protest peacefully,” Reese said. “People in Elizabeth City can ask for answers and work for change without causing trouble. They have done that time and time again.”
Reese and other business owners, however, are concerned about people from outside the region coming into the city and causing trouble.
“Those people are not part of our community and when it’s not your community, it’s easier to tear it up,” Reese said. “But I don’t think it will hit that scale because we are not a major metropolitan area. I just don’t think that is going to happen.”
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said most business owners she spoke with Thursday are operating normally. But she said there is a “somber mood” over the city.
“We are a very empathetic city and we care about everyone in our community,” Malenfant said. “It is somber and sad from that perspective. For most of the businesses, it’s normal operations.”
Reese said he and the brewery staff closely monitored Wednesday’s protest and that they would remain vigilant while open on Thursday. Business was slower than normal Wednesday but Reese expects it to return to normal this weekend.
“We will keep an eye on the situation,” Reese said. “The safety of our customers and our team is very important.”
City Manager Montre Freeman praised protesters for remaining peaceful on Wednesday and law enforcement for its handling of the peaceful protest. Freeman said the city had over 150 officers on the ground, which included help from the N.C. Highway Patrol as well as from other area towns and counties.
“They set a tone of support,” Freeman said. “They did it right, and I am proud of that. They protected those protesters. They guided traffic away from them to allow those protesters to be heard and express themselves.”
Freeman said Highway Patrol officers were in the middle of the protest and “they took on some harsh language.”
“State Highway patrol was amazing,” Freeman said. “They were in the middle of it all when it first started. All the law enforcement that was on the ground last night were very professional.”
Councilman Johnnie Walton urged people to remain calm while the SBI investigation probes Brown's shooting.
“This is something that has happened for the first time and you do not have anything to judge it by,” Walton said. “Hopefully, things will continue to stay calm.”
Freeman said the city will continue to allow peaceful protests and urged people to remain calm during the investigation of the shooting. He encouraged citizens, elected officials, community stakeholders and religious leaders to keep a close eye on the investigation.
“What I want is accuracy,” Freeman said. “I am fully aware of the processes the State Bureau of Investigation goes through. I don’t want to do anything to impede that. I want (SBI) to move accurately.”