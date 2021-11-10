Area officials expect regional cooperation will continue even as they eye some significant changes to state legislative districts that include the Albemarle.
The new state Senate map approved by lawmakers breaks Chowan away from other area counties and puts Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, in a new 2nd District with counties to the south and west. All other counties that had been part of Steinburg’s 11-county First District remain in the district.
The new state House map approved by lawmakers, meanwhile, puts Chowan and Currituck counties together in a revised 1st House District. It also moves Camden County into a newly drawn House District 2 with Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties represented by state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford.
The new House District 1 map appeared to set up a potential GOP primary between state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan. However, Hanig has already announced he plans to run for the seat in the new First Senate District instead of seeking re-election to his House seat.
Goodwin said this week barring an unforeseen change he plans to run in the Republican primary in March for re-election to his seat in the new First House District.
Mike Payment, chairman of the Currituck Board of Commissioners, said he hadn’t thought a lot about the new districts beyond being excited about Hanig’s plans to run for the state Senate in the new First District.
“I personally am excited about Bobby as a candidate,” Payment said.
Payment said Hanig has always been hardworking and responsive to constituent concerns, both as a county commissioner and more recently as a member of the state House.
“He has always been very responsive and has worked hard,” Payment said.
Payment said he believes voters will remember Hanig’s past work and predicted he will do well in the future if he maintains the high level of energy he has brought to his work in the past.
“I think he has earned it,” Payment said of Hanig’s candidacy for a Senate seat. “I think people will be receptive to him as a candidate.”
Payment said he hasn’t heard of anyone from Currituck planning to run for the House seat in District 1.
Ross Munro, vice chairman of the Camden Board of Commissioners, had no comment on the proposed new districts. But he said he doesn’t think changes to the region’s House and Senate districts will do anything to impede cooperation between area counties.
“We’re still going to reach out and work together,” Munro said.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard agreed.
“I think we’re still going to work together,” he said.
Howard explained that counties in the region are inter-connected through agencies like the Albemarle Commission and Albemarle Regional Health Services. Those connections will remain important regardless of whether counties are in the same legislative districts or not, he said.
But the counties also will have to revise their legislative strategy, which in the past has mainly consisted of making a joint pitch to a single senator and one or two House members who represent the region, Howard said.
“It will probably be a little bit harder” with the area divided among different districts and with Chowan in a Senate district with counties it has not worked with in the past, he said.
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath declined to comment on the new districts.